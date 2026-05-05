Danniella Westbrook has just had to tell fans she’s not dead after sick hospital rumour spreads online

Danniella Westbrook has been forced to confirm she is “not dead” after she was hit with a sick hospital rumour.

The former EastEnders actress, 52, hit out after a vile post began circulating on Facebook, claiming she had died.

Upset fans were told that Danniella had been rushed to hospital before being ‘declared dead’.

The fake post even claimed her family had confirmed the shocking news, adding that is is a “great loss”.

Danniella Westbrook has hit back at a sick claim that she is dead (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danniella Westbrook hit back at sick death rumour

Danniella, who famously played Sam Mitchell in EastEnders, revealed to fans what had happened on Instagram last night.

The mum-of-two shared a screen shot of the fake ‘death’ announcement that had been posted on Facebook.

Alongside a selection of black and white photos of Danniella over the years, a captioned read: “Sad news from the hospital regarding Danniella Westbrook (52).

“Her family confirmed the heartbreaking news 5 minutes ago. She can no longer stay silent, ‘They are taking everything….’

“A great loss for the industry.”

The post used a ‘crying’ and ‘heartbroken’ emoji and it was shared in groups including one called EastEnders For True Love.

Thankfully, a Good Samaritan alerted Danniella to the sick post and she has now hit back.

Taking to her own Instagram Stories, the actress and TV personality wrote: “I am not dead!”

She added: “Please report this page.”

Danniella’s new face post surgery

The vile death scam comes just weeks after Danniella showed off her new look to fans.

Earlier this year, she flew to Dubai to have more surgery on her face.

Danniella had both a brow and neck lift and was seen looking battered and bruised while sitting in a wheelchair straight after.

The invasive procedure followed on from an operation last June on her nose.

Danniella has undergone surgery multiple times to try and fix her face following her well-documented cocaine addition.

The star previously estimated she spent £250,000 on the Class A drug in her lifetime. She even used cocaine throughout her entire pregnancy with her eldest son, Kai.

Although she is happy with the latest results on her face, the journey is not yet over for Danniella.

Following her trip to Dubai, she told her followers: “Three more nose operations to go. So we’re over half way there now…

“Facelift has really changed me and given me my confidence back.”

Read more: Charlene White claims she was targeted by a security guard because she has black skin

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