Charlene White claims she was targeted by a security guard because she has black skin

Charlene White has claimed she was followed around a shop by a security guard because her skin is black.

The Loose Women star, 45, insists she was “racially profiled” after popping out to buy a birthday card for her son’s nine-year-old friend.

Charlene appeared almost tearful as she explained how she was the only customer in the store.

She then claimed it was the “third time” it had happened in the space of just one week.

Charlene White claims she was ‘followed by a security guard because she’s black’ (Credit: ITV)

The mum-of-two says it is a “reminder” that she will “always be judged” by the colour of her skin.

Charlene White ‘targeted by security guard because she’s black’

Charlene told her story in a video for The i Paper, for which she is a columnist.

Alongside a caption that said “it’s blatant racism”, Charlene explained in the clip: “I do believe that I was racially profiled this week when I popped to the shops to buy a ninth birthday card for one of my son’s school friends.

“Bear in mind that this is the third time this has happened this week.

“I was walking around the shop trying to find a birthday card and could noticed there was a security guard that, wherever I went in the shop, the security guard was there.

“I looked around the shop and I was, at that time, the only black person in the shop and he chose to follow me around.”

Charlene added: “It was a reminder that it didn’t matter what I was wearing, because to some, I am black. And therefore, must be a criminal of some capacity.”

The Loose Women star says she has been ‘racially profiled three times’ in a week (Credit: ITV)

Fans support Charlene

Charlene went on to explain how she “tested” the security guard. She moved around the shop for a while, checking that he was definitely following her.

The ITV newsreader insists he didn’t turn his attention to anyone else.

Taking a deep breath, Charlene pointed to her face and concluded: “It was a reminder that, this, equals criminality.”

Charlene, who is anchoring today’s Loose Women, has since been flooded with support from fans.

Writing in the comments section on The i Paper’s Instagram account, one simply told her: “I am so sorry.”

Another said: “I’m so sorry this happened to you again Charlene. Even in your telling of the event, I can feel what lays beneath your anger. This was not ok and will never be ok…”

Others were quick to sympathise with Charlene, telling her of their similar experiences.

One write: “Happened to me… I said to the security guard as I walked out the store, ‘You’re busy watching me, meanwhile the couple BEFORE ME, stole their entire bag of goods’.”

And someone else added: “Yes, this happens. it’s why I always get a receipt at the end of my shop, and I tell my younger family members, the kids, to do the same.”

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