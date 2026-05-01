Lisa Riley asks Loose Women viewers to ‘say a prayer for me’ as she gives update on shock arm injury

Lisa Riley has addressed concern about an injury to her arm, as she returned to Loose Women earlier today (May 1).

Emmerdale legend Lisa had previously revealed that she’d suffered a nasty accident at home, that resulted in surgery.

Today, she spoke about the injury on Loose Women, and asked viewers to “pray” that her next appointment with the consultant goes well.

Lisa Riley hurt her arm when she fell off a stool (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley addresses ‘what’s going on with her arm’

It was the first time Lisa has been on the panel since the show returned. And it was also the first time she’s appeared following her surgery.

Anchor Kaye Adams asked Lisa: “First of all, what’s going on with your arm?”

“Well, it’s like these stools that we’ve got here,” she said, gesturing to the high stool the ladies sit on during Loose Women.”Five weeks ago I was about to go to New York and I went home from work, I said to [her fiancé] Al: ‘Look babe, I’m tired.’

“I put some soup in the microwave. The stool I’ve been sat on for seven years, with a long cardigan, I think it had been over-polished, I sat down and whoops, I became a human sledge.”

She then added: “I landed really badly so I’ve had to have surgery on it.”

The Emmerdale legend said her injury has been written into the show (Credit: ITV)

‘Say a prayer for me’

Lisa explained that she was off to New York a few days after the injury occured. “I was worried as I was flying to New York four days later and so they put this expandable cast on,” she explained.

Lisa said she’s now five weeks post-op and seeing her consultant next week, where she ‘prays’ that the cast will come off.

She urged viewers: “So here I am week five now so please say a prayer for me on May 6, when I’m back with the specialist and this will come off.”

Lisa can’t move her fingers and will need physio (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s been horrendous’

Speaking to the Loose ladies, Lisa revealed that surgeons had to make her a new knuckle after the accident.

However, she said it’s healing well.

“The actual wound now looks like a dog bite, it’s so clever what they can do,” she explained. However, her healing is far from over. “I’ll have rehab now and physio as I move forward. But it’s been horrendous. I can’t move anything,” she said.

Denise Welch attempted to lighten the mood by asking her co-star: “Are you still young enough to say ‘Lisa fell’ or ‘Lisa had a fall’?”

“I had a fall,” the 49-year-old soap star quipped.

She added: “They’ve had to write it into Emmerdale too. I don’t drink but Mandy Dingle will have had a few too many proseccos!”

Read more: Lisa Riley on yo-yo weight, struggles with food and using fat jabs

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