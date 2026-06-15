Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae have revealed the name of their newborn son after Fury returned to the ring and beat Eddie Hall by majority decision in Manchester.

The couple welcomed their second child at the start of June, and Tommy used his fight night comeback to share the news with fans in a touching way.

Over the weekend all eyes were on the Fury family, including a new member of the extended family, Venezuela Fury’s husband, Noah Price.

Noah chimed in on TikTok about Tommy’s fight (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Tommy Fury’s fight against Eddie Hall

Tommy Fury marked his first fight in a year by beating former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall via majority decision.

The judges scored the contest 59-56, 58-56 and 57-57.

After the win, Tommy said: “That was for my baby son Midas and my baby girl Bambi. Welcome to the world.”

The victory was Tommy’s first since his previous outing after his high-profile win over KSI in October 2023.

The Fury family were out in force to support Tommy and that was where Noah Price was filmed sharing his thoughts on Tommy’s fight.

Venezuela Fury’s new husband, whom she wed last month, chimed in with his thoughts on Tommy’s match against Eddie Hall ahead of the fight and observers on TikTok have a lot to say.

Noah wed Venezuela last month (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Noah Price chimes in on Tommy Fury’s match against Eddie Hall

Noah was interviewed by Boxing Now and the clip was later circulated on TikTok. He was asked about his thoughts ahead of the match to which he replied: “I reckon round four stoppage for Tommy.”

Citing Tommy’s stamina for the reason he said: “Eddie’s a big man, 25 stone, takes a lot to move around, especially six rounds.”

He went on to say about Tommy: “Obviously he’s got a game plan, he’ll keep out the way, keep jabbing.

“But I personally think he will win.”

And now, we see, he was correct.

Tommy beat Eddie Hall over the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans react to Noah Price TikTok interview

Surprisingly, following the recent criticism mounting against Noah, boxing fans were quite impressed by his thoughts.

“Why is everyone hating, that was a good response,” chimed in one.

“Noah comes across well tbh,” added another.

“Seems like a sound lad I don’t know why he gets so much hate. I think people are just jealous and haters,” penned a third.

“What a great response,” praised another.

Of course, there was some negative comments regarding Noah’s newly found fame.

“No one knew this person two months ago,” said one.

“Something about him is off I don’t like his aura,” added another.

Criticism aimed at Venezuela Fury’s new husband Noah Price

Noah’s appearance at Tommy’s fight comes following recent criticism aimed at his antics whilst in the background of Venezuela’s TikToks.

The criticism of Noah comes from a recent TikTok Venezuela shared, where she showed herself restocking the fridge after a shopping trip. During the video, she and Noah disagreed over whether bleaching the fridge was a good idea.

Noah complained that the smell was “burning his nostrils”, while Venezuela insisted bleach was part of a deep clean. She argued that the food was all sealed in packets, so it would not be affected. Noah then joked: “We’ll end up dead tomorrow!” before Venezuela told him to “chillax”.

One follower wrote: “He don’t half nonstop talking does he.” Another said: “Exactly, he’s rude, he keeps interrupting. Where are his manners.”

A third commented that they wanted videos without Noah “talking over” Venezuela, while another added: “Was about to say can he be quiet lol.”

Read more: Newlywed Venezuela Fury, 16, tipped for ‘fly-on-the-wall series’ following lavish wedding

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