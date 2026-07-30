Princess and Junior Andre have shared a candid update on Katie Price and Peter Andre’s family truce, and they are not pretending it has turned their parents into best mates overnight.

The siblings told Closer that Katie Price and Peter Andre’s truce after some online spats came at the right time for Princess’ reality show, The Princess Diaries. Both parents now appear in the series for the first time, although they are seen separately.

Princess, 19, said: “It all happened naturally. My mum and dad did a truce online and they’re fine now. Then my show came along so it was perfect timing.”

She added that having both sides of her family involved made the show “way more fun” for her.

Princess and Junior Andre have opened up about their parents’ relationship now (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Junior Andre says Katie and Peter ‘just need to be calm’

According to Closer, Katie, 48, and Peter, 53, appear in the first episode of series three of The Princess Diaries, but not together.

Peter is shown spending time with Junior and Princess over pancakes, while Katie joins the pair during a glamping trip.

Junior, 21, said it mattered to him and Princess that both parents could be part of it. He told the magazine: “She’s our mum at the end of the day. We’ve only got one mum so we own it. It’s really important for us to have perfect relationships with our parents and our family, and that’s why it was great they could both be in it. It just solidifies the truce. Yes, they’re not best friends, but they don’t need to be. They just need to be calm.”

Katie and Peter divorced in 2009 after four years of marriage. After years of rows and online tension, the former couple issued a joint statement in February saying they had reached a “mutual agreement” not to speak negatively about each other going forward.

The statement also referred to a shared wish to create a “calm and supportive environment” for their children.

Katie Price features in Princess’ new show (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Princess and Junior’s own bond has changed

The brother and sister are now close, but they admitted it was a very different story when they were younger.

Junior said they “used to hate each other when we were younger and used to fight all the time”. These days, she said she goes to Junior with her problems because he gives her the best advice.

Their bond has also been marked with matching tattoos, which Junior said they wanted to make “meaningful”.

Junior told Closer: “It’s beautiful as we’re getting older, we’re getting closer and we’re doing more things and experiencing life together. We can have more grown-up conversations and I love how that translates in the show. We took that step together [getting the tattoos]. We wanted to get something meaningful.”

Katie and Peter divorced in 2009 (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Could I’m A Celebrity be next?

With Katie and Peter having first met on I’m A Celebrity more than two decades ago, Junior and Princess are also eyeing up a jungle stint of their own.

Junior said they would do the show together, calling them the “only jungle babies”.

Away from reality TV, both are also trying to build careers of their own. Princess is launching a beauty brand in September, while Junior has been pursuing music.

Read more: ‘Why did you do that to yourself?’: Junior Andre pleads with mum Katie Price as she shows him her huge bloodied and ‘scary’ lips

He said he plays songs to Peter because he is proud of them, but insisted his dad does not have input into his music. Junior also said he has written a rap for a new remix of Peter’s track Flava.

Junior admitted there are “pressures” in carving out their own paths, but said they are working hard and following what they love.

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