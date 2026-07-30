Vernon Kay was left in tears on his Radio 2 show as The Script frontman Danny O’Donoghue opened up about the death of his bandmate Mark Sheehan.

Mark died in hospital in April 2023, aged 46, after a brief illness. Danny, 45, appeared on Vernon’s programme on Wednesday (July 29) to talk through 10 songs from the soundtrack of his life when the conversation turned to The Script track If You Could See Me Now.

The moment became deeply personal as Danny reflected on Mark’s talent, their long friendship and the meaning the song now carries for him.

Vernon and Danny spoke on BBC Radio 2 (Credit: Radio 2)

Vernon Kay moved to tears by Danny O’Donoghue tribute

Danny explained that Mark’s father died when Mark was 13, and spoke about watching his bandmate turn that pain into lyrics in the studio.

He said: “It’s like he wrote that about his dad and now I’m singing that about him on stage. It’s like there’s generations of pain and truth and hurt.”

Vernon was visibly moved by the conversation. Wiping away tears, he told Danny: “It’s got me that… Give me a minute.”

Danny then admitted he still finds it difficult to speak about Mark’s death. However, he said the response from other people to the song has made him feel he must continue to perform it in Mark’s honour, rather than retire it.

Mark Sheehan’s history with The Script

Mark and Danny had been close since childhood. The pair were best friends from the age of 12. They were also previously members of the band Mytown, which formed in 1996.

The Script later formed in Dublin in 2001, with Danny as lead singer, Mark on guitar and Glen Power on drums.

The band went on to sell 20 million records worldwide. Their best-known songs include The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time, We Cry and Hall of Fame.

Danny on grieving Mark’s death

Danny has also previously spoken about how difficult life became after Mark’s death.

He said he “went off the rails” following the loss, turning to drinking and smoking while struggling with a mental block. But after a heavy drinking session in Ireland over Christmas 2023, he decided he needed to face his grief without alcohol.

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Danny said he gave up drinking, smoking and caffeine in January. He added that by May he felt he was beginning to come out from under a “black cloud”.

His appearance with Vernon was another emotional reminder of the bond he shared with Mark.

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