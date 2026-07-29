Gemma Collins’ ‘heart is shattered’ as she reveals tragic death of her mum Joan

Gemma Collins has tonight confirmed the death of her beloved mum Joan.

The former TOWIE star announced the tragic news in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

She said Joan died today surrounded by her loved ones.

Gemma shared a stunning black and white photograph of Joan in her younger years alongside a lengthy tribute.

Gemma Collins has confirmed the tragic death of her mum Joan (Credit: ITV)

She says her heart is “shattered into a million pieces”, before telling her mum to “sleep peacefully”.

Gemma Collins announces death of mum Joan

Gemma shared her tribute to Joan on Instagram tonight (Wednesday July 29, 2026).

Confirming her devastating news, she wrote: “My heart is shattered into a million pieces. Today our beautiful mum passed away peacefully surrounded by LOVE.

“Mum, today, every piece of my heart left with you.

“No words will ever be enough to thank you for loving me, guiding me, and being my mum. You gave me life, you gave me strength, and you gave me memories that I will carry for every day I have left.

“The house will never sound the same without you. Your voice, your smile, your little ways, they are woven into every corner of my life. I will miss you more than I could ever put into words.”

Joan has been struggling with illness in recent years. She’s endured multiple hospital stays for pneumonia and has suffered in constant pain with severe rheumatoid arthritis.

Gemma added: “I hope you are finally free from pain. I hope you can walk again, laugh again, and feel light. I hope you are surrounded by peace and by everyone who has gone before you, watching over us with love.

“Thank you for every hug, every sacrifice, every lesson, and every moment. Thank you for being my mum. It has been the greatest privilege to be your daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins)

“Until we meet again, I will carry your love with me. I will look for you in the sunrise, in the flowers, in the birds singing, and in the quiet moments when I need you most.”

Gemma finished her post: “Sleep peacefully, my beautiful Mum what gives me comfort was today we was all with you.

“You will be loved forever, missed every single day, and never, ever forgotten. Gemma.”

Tributes pour in for Joan and condolences for Gemma

Gemma has been flooded with messages of condolences amid her devastating news.

Megan McKenna wrote: “Oh Gemma my heart breaks for you. I’m so sorry thinking of you so much.”

Gemma’s close friend and former TOWIE star Harry Derbidge added: “Omg Gemma, I am so sorry to hear this I am heartbroken for you and the family.

“Joan was such an amazing lady and I’m so lucky to have spent time with her, always the memories x thinking of you and the family. Love you and always here xx.”

Billie Shepherd penned: “Sending you so much love Gemma, your beautiful mum will be forever proud of you. Thinking of you all. absolutely gutted to hear this lots of love darling.”

And Amy Childs said: “Thinking of you Gemma, what a beautiful lady your mum was xxxx RIP beautiful Joan xxx”

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