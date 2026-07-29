‘Insane’ Amanda Holden, 55, sizzles in skimpy bikini for sultry pool pics

Amanda Holden left fans gushing as she shared a series of bikini snaps in another sun-soaked update from Corfu.

The Britain’s Got Talent star, 55, posted fresh Instagram photos from her family holiday in Greece yesterday (July 28).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden shares new bikini snaps in Corfu

Within the carousel, Amanda posed beside an infinity pool in a skimpy green Melissa Odabash bikini.

The mum-of-two finished the look with a woven hat and large black sunglasses. She has been enjoying quiet downtime with her family before friends fly out to join the trip.

Amanda Holden family and career facts Amanda Holden is an English presenter, actor and singer. She has been a judge on Britain’s Got Talent since the programme began in 2007. Born: 16 February 1971

Known for: Britain’s Got Talent, Heart Breakfast, acting and stage work

Spouse: record producer Chris Hughes

Children: two daughters

Amanda kept the caption short and playful. She wrote: “I did say onslaught” with multiple crying with laughter and the Greek flag emoji.

That post echoed the warning she gave fans last week. At the start of the holiday, she told followers: “And so begins the annual onslaught of bikini shots. You have been warned!”

Earlier photos showed Amanda in a red and white bikini on a boat at sea.

She styled that look with a straw beach hat and aviator shades. The post also included a clip of Amanda jumping off the boat into the clear water below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

‘You look magnificent and breathtaking’

Sharing the update with her 2.9 million followers, Amanda’s post didn’t go unnoticed, racking up more than 21,500 likes and nearly 1,000 comments.

Amanda’s followers were quick to praise her new bikini pics (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“This is just iconic omg,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You look magnificent and breathtaking,” another person shared.

“You are a very beautiful lady and I have no words,” a third person remarked.

“I don’t need to hire supermodels, you look insane,” swimsuit designer Melissa added.

“Gorgeous and the scenery is pretty good too,” a fifth fan said.

What Amanda Holden has said about exercise and diet Amanda Holden has publicly described a balanced approach to food and fitness rather than a highly restrictive regime. She has said she is vegetarian and has spoken about enjoying regular exercise at home. Has said she is vegetarian

Has mentioned egg-based breakfasts with vegetables and avocado

Has said she uses a Peloton bike at home several times a week

Has described balance as more sustainable than cutting out foods completely