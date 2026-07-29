Zoe Ball shared a cheeky sex act confession on the Dig It podcast when the presenter shared a blunt story with Alex Jones after having Botox.

On the latest episode, Zoe said she wanted help with lines around her mouth. However, the treatment did not go to plan.

Zoe, 55, explained it in her own words. She said: “I had something done to my lip, I hate these lines here because I look like a right smoker and I thought I’d get something stabbed in those, because it would make a difference.

“And I went to lunch with my mum a couple of days afterwards and I was literally drooling my drink down my face and she was wetting herself laughing.”

Alex was left laughing over the confession (Credit: YouTube)

Zoe Ball reveals saucy confession after having Botox

Zoe then described her mum’s reaction. She said: “She was like, ‘What the hell have you done to yourself?’ I was like, ‘Mum, I think I’ve had Botox in my lip to try and stop these lines’.

“And she was like, ‘And now you’re dribbling down yourself? Well that’s worked out well for you hasn’t it?’ And I just thought, you’re absolutely right.”

The chat soon turned cheekier. Zoe claimed too much Botox around the lips can affect oral sex.

She said: “If you have too much Botox in your lip, you can’t give someone a [bleep]job either,” before Alex cut in, laughing: “We’ve got no time for that Zo.”

Zoe fired back: “You’ve got the muscles,” before adding: “There’s no time for that, busy working women and mothers for God’s sake.”

‘I love smelling their armpits’

According to reports, Zoe is believed to be dating TV production designer Mathieu Weekes. She has not publicly named him, though she has referred to him as “the lodger”.

Last year, Zoe made another candid admission while speaking to Jo Whiley. She said: “I’ve often had this thing, when I’ve been sort of dating someone, I love smelling their armpits.”

She added: “I know it sounds weird, but if you love someone, you’ve got to love all their smells, not necessarily their bathroom smells. I draw a line at that. But there’s something about armpit smells that I think are really sexy.”

Zoe remains one of British broadcasting’s best-known names and her personal life still draws headlines.

She shares two children, Woody and Nelly, with ex-husband Norman Cook, better known as DJ Fatboy Slim. They were married for 17 years before divorcing in 2016.

Zoe Ball relationship timeline Zoe Ball was married to Norman Cook, also known as Fatboy Slim, for 17 years before their divorce in 2016.

They share two children, Woody and Nelly.

After the split, Zoe Ball dated Billy Yates.

Billy Yates died by suicide in 2017, months into their relationship.

Zoe Ball later dated Michael Reed, with reports stating that relationship ended in 2023.

Reports have linked Zoe Ball to TV production designer Mathieu Weekes, whom she has referred to as “the lodger”.

After that split, Zoe dated Billy Yates, who died by suicide months into their relationship. She later moved on with Michael Reed, but that relationship ended in 2023.