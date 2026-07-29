Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy’s tattoo is back in focus after the influencer revealed she has removed it for the time being.

Kate, 27, shared a video from a Miami tattoo studio. The clip showed her getting the number “444” lasered off her hand.

Kate showed off the process of getting the tattoo lasered off (Credit: Instagram Story)

Why the Kate Cassidy’s Liam Payne tattoo is not gone for good

She quickly explained the decision to fans and the meaning behind the tattoo still matters to her.

On her Instagram Story, Kate wrote: “Decided to get some tattoos removed that were done poorly, will be getting redone eventually.”

Kate got the symbolic digits after Liam Payne’s death in October 2024. She did not like the final result, so she plans to have it redone.

The number 444 carries deep personal meaning for her. In numerology, it represents divine protection and the idea that angels or spiritual guides are watching over someone.

What 444 means in numerology The number 444 is commonly linked with protection, reassurance, stability, and guidance in numerology and spiritual belief systems. It is often interpreted as a sign that someone is supported or protected.

Some people associate 444 with angels or spiritual guides.

The repeated number can also symbolize balance, grounding, and trust in a path ahead.

That symbolism grew even stronger after Liam died at 31 after he fell from a hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires in October 2024.

Kate has continued to honor him in several ways since then. The “444” design is only one part of that tribute, as she also has angel wings on her fingers. She has Liam’s initials “LP” on her wrist.

Kate chose a wilted rose on her thumb too. It mirrors the rose Liam had on his neck.

She also has the number four on her left ring finger. Together, the tattoos reflect their two-year relationship.

‘I’ve gained a guardian angel’

Following Liam’s death, Kate penned an emotional tribute to the late star.

Kate Cassidy’s tribute tattoos linked to Liam Payne “444” on her hand, which she said she plans to have redone.

Angel wings on her fingers.

“LP” initials on her wrist.

A wilted rose on her thumb, matching Liam Payne’s rose neck tattoo.

The number four on her left ring finger. Kate has described the designs as personal tributes connected to Liam Payne and their relationship.

At the time, she wrote: “I lost my best friend and someone I thought I had so much more time and life left to share with. Now facing the reality that I live in a constant state of missing you is something I still can’t fully wrap my head around”.

She also shared a note Liam wrote during a conversation about their future. Kate said: “A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444’. Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we planned. You’ll always be with me.

I’ve gained a guardian angel.”

Kate has grieved in public since Liam’s death and has remained single while sharing parts of that journey with followers.