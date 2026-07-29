Fresh allegations for Jared Leto as he is accused of sexually assaulting multiple teenagers

Jared Leto is at the centre of a new BBC documentary with fresh allegations as he is accused of sexually assaulting 10 women.

The programme is titled Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret. It features women who accuse the Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman of sexual assault or inappropriate behaviour.

The allegations relate to incidents between 2002 and 2016. Several women said they were teenagers at the time.

One alleged victim told the BBC: “He has gotten away with it.” She said the encounter happened “25 years ago”.

Jared has been accused of sexual assault by several women (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jared Leto accused of sexually assaulting several women

A woman identified as Isabel claimed Leto sexually assaulted her in a “dingy gross motel” when she was 17.

She alleged he called her into a bathroom while he showered. Isabel said: “I don’t think there was many words exchanged and he opened the shower curtain and started kissing me.”

She also claimed he grabbed her hand and used it to masturbate himself. Isabel said she stopped and tried to leave.

She alleged he checked the corridor before letting her out. She said she thought they would be heading out somewhere.

Another woman, named Clara in the documentary, claimed she had sex with Leto in California when she was 17.

She alleged he shrugged off concerns about the age of consent being 18 in that state. Clara claimed her age “wasn’t a huge concern for him”.

Clara also alleged she visited his house three or four times. She said: “He told me, ‘I would like you to call me daddy’. And it was either pretend to be a little girl or ‘my little girl’.”

A third woman, Alex, claimed Leto threatened her with sexual assault after she ended up alone in a hotel room with him at 19. She alleged he believed she was 17 at the time.

Alex had been invited to his 2013 O2 Arena gig as a model and thought she was heading to an after-party.

She claimed she asked for a phone charger or money to get home and alleged he refused.

Alex then alleged he told her she would wake up “with a [bleep] in her ass” if she slept on a chaise longue in the room. She said she left.

What else the Jared Leto accused documentary includes

Another woman claimed Leto groomed her when she was 16. She alleged he abused his celebrity status and made repeated sexually explicit phone calls.

She claimed he knew her age and asked about her virginity and whether she had “any kinks”. She recalled: “He did at least once mention him and I having sex at some point.”

The same woman alleged that two years later someone asked her to sign an NDA stopping her from speaking about Leto and refused.

She also claimed he later called her and “chuckled” at concerns raised by his lawyer about his relationships.

Four more women alleged they received sexual phone calls from Leto while they were young. Two also said other men called around the same time, and they believed those callers could have been Leto too.

One woman also alleged that, when she was 14, Leto made a lewd comment about her chest during an autograph signing at a festival. She claimed he told a security guard to bring her backstage.

She said her mother confronted him, but he repeated the comment. The woman claimed he “just did not care”.

‘I think everyone thought the age gap was way too big’

The documentary also includes two men who worked with Thirty Seconds to Mars. One alleged: “I think everyone thought the age gap was way too big,” while claiming Leto would invite teenage girls to his dressing room or house.

The BBC said it had seen pictures and messages that support the women’s accounts. It also said friends and family corroborated parts of their stories.

Leto has been a major Hollywood name since the 1990s. He won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club in 2014.

Jared Leto career timeline Jared Leto first gained wider attention in the 1990s, including a leading role in the TV drama My So-Called Life.

He later built a film career with credits including Fight Club, American Psycho, Requiem for a Dream and Panic Room.

In music, he is the frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars, a band formed with his brother Shannon Leto.

He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Dallas Buyers Club in 2014.

Later screen credits include Suicide Squad, Blade Runner 2049 and House of Gucci.

He has also appeared in Fight Club, Blade Runner 2049 and Suicide Squad. Most recently, he appeared as Skeletor in Masters of the Universe.

ED! has contacted Jared’s reps for comment.