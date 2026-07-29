‘Why did you do that to yourself?’: Junior Andre pleads with mum Katie Price as she shows him her huge bloodied and ‘scary’ lips

Junior Andre is left emotional in The Princess Diaries after seeing the results of mum Katie Price’s latest cosmetic procedure.

The 21-year-old admits he feels “sad” as Katie reveals her swollen lips after undergoing treatment in Brussels.

Worried about how her son will react, Katie initially tries to hide her face before finally showing him the results.

Katie Price is nervous to show son Junior Andre her lips in The Princess Diaries (Credit: ITV)

When she does reveal her lips, they are heavily swollen, bruised and bloodied following the procedure.

The scenes air after Katie opens up in the ITV2 series about living with body dysmorphia.

Junior Andre ‘sad’ over Katie Price’s lips in The Princess Diaries

Princess is the first of Katie’s children to see the results of the procedure in episode 3 of The Princess Diaries and she is left stunned.

Keeping her hand over her mouth, Katie explains: “I had a lip filler all those years ago and it didn’t go right. So yesterday I went to Brussels and I did it awake.

“They numbed all of my face, cut all under my nostrils again and burned out all scar tissue underneath. They said I would be swollen but I didn’t think I’d been this swollen.”

Reacting to the cameras, 19-year-old Princess says: “It’s bad. I don’t know why she did that.”

A short time later, Junior arrives with girlfriend Jasmine and Katie immediately begins worrying about what he will think.

“Oh no, what’s he going to say about my lips!” she says. “[Bleep] the bed. Junior’s going to have a go at me.”

Junior and girlfriend Jasmine prepare themselves as Katie hides her lips (Credit: ITV)

When Junior finally sees his mum, he does not get angry. Instead, he looks upset.

“Why did you do that to yourself? Seriously. Mum, that makes me sad,” he tells Katie. “Why did you do that?”

Junior opens up about fears for Katie

Later, Junior admits he worries about the number of operations his mum has undergone over the years.

“My mum’s had so much surgery. I don’t know how many operations she’s had. Probably 30 to 40. It’s ridiculous,” he says.

“I don’t know how her body can deal with that. I do get a bit scared because it’s dangerous.

“But she doesn’t love herself. And I wish she did. I love her and I tell her she’s beautiful. But it’s sad because she can’t really see it.”

Junior admits he is scared and sad for his mum (Credit: ITV)

Rather than criticise his mum, Junior gives her a hug.

“It’s kind of a bit scary, I’m not going to lie,” he tells her.

Fans who have already watched the episode on ITVX have also praised Junior’s reaction.

One viewer wrote on X: “Junior Andre is such a deep young man. You can see the stress on his face round his mum. At points it’s sad.”

Another said: “I think junior seems nice down to earth guy.”

A third added: “Poor Junior looks so worried about his mum at points in the show.”

The Princess Diaries continues at 9pm on ITV2 tonight (Wednesday July 29, 2026). All four episodes are available to stream now on ITVX.

Read more: Princess and Junior Andre nervously reveal new matching tattoos to their dad Peter and he’s pretty shocked

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