Meghan Markle grabbed attention in a new garden clip as the Duchess of Sussex teased an upcoming As Ever launch in a tiny pair of shorts.

Meghan shared the late-summer video to the brand’s official Instagram page after an overseas trip with her family. In the footage, she picked berries in the garden and hinted at a new sweet treat.

She told fans: “A taste of late summer is almost here. Something sweet is arriving soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aseverofficial

Meghan Markle is heatwave-ready in As Ever update

The former Suits actress kept her look simple and practical. She wore a blue button-up shirt tucked into high-waisted white shorts.

She finished the outfit with a low ponytail and a straw hat. The wide-leg shape and pale colour suited the heat.

The styling matched the relaxed garden setting. It also showed how much her wardrobe has changed since her working royal years.

Meghan has embraced heatwave dressing since moving to Montecito in 2020. She lives there with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Shorter hemlines once felt too daring for royal women, and many usually chose midi dresses or trousers instead.

Meghan has stepped away from that tradition several times in California. Meghan’s shorts now form a clear part of her off-duty style.

Meghan Markle’s post-2020 summer style timeline 2020: Meghan moved to Montecito, California, with Prince Harry.

Since then, her casual wardrobe has regularly included lighter fabrics, relaxed shirts and shorter hemlines for warm-weather outings.

2022: Meghan was photographed wearing navy Dior shorts for a lunch outing.

2025: A beach image showed her in a monochrome linen outfit with mini shorts, an oversized shirt and tan sandals.

In a recent garden clip, she wore a blue button-up shirt with high-waisted white shorts and a straw hat.

Her choices range from polished Bermuda cuts to breezier beach looks and that variety keeps fans watching.

In 2022, she wore navy Dior shorts for a lunch date with a friend. The outfit balanced smart dressing with summer comfort.

In a beach photo shared in 2025, Meghan wore a monochrome linen look, which included mini shorts, an oversized shirt and tan leather sandals.

This latest appearance follows the same pattern, and the look feels casual, heatwave-ready and distinctly Californian.

Meghan previously opened up about supporting designers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I support designers that I have really great friendships with’

Meghan has spoken openly about the thinking behind her wardrobe. She knows people pay close attention to what she wears.

In a 2024 interview with The New York Times, she explained that she uses major style moments to support brands she values.

How Meghan has described her fashion choices In a 2024 interview with The New York Times, Meghan said she is aware that her clothing choices receive close attention. She said she uses high-visibility style moments to support designers she values.

She referenced friendships with established designers as well as interest in smaller emerging labels.

She said she spends time searching online for new brands.

She also said she looks for designers in different territories.

She said: “Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting.”

Meghan added that she often finds labels herself online. She said: “I spend a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands… When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories.”

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