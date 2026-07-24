Meghan Markle and Princess Lilibet are back in the spotlight after sweet new family photos emerged from Althorp, Princess Diana’s childhood home and final resting place.

The new images show five-year-old Lilibet walking across the estate behind Prince Harry and her brother, Prince Archie. She wears a floral sundress, while her long red hair tumbles down her back in the sunshine.

It is a rare glimpse of the Sussex children. It also gives fans another look at the strong Spencer hair colour in the family.

The family of four spent time at Althorp during their July visit to the UK. The trip appeared to offer Archie and Lilibet a chance to connect with their roots.

They also reunited with their grandfather King Charles and step-grandmother Queen Camilla during the visit.

Meghan shared a sweet snap of her daughter (Credit: CYRIL ZINGARO / EPA /Shutterstock)

During his UK visit, Harry also revealed a hobby that his son Archie, seven, shares with his cousin, Prince George.

Whilst speaking to a patient during a visit to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Harry asked: “Do you know who’s obsessed with Lego? My son Archie – and he’s a master builder.”

George is a fan of playing with Lego too. Prince William was gifted some Legos during a trip to the University of Bristol.

“We were really delighted to give Prince William three little Lego models of Isambard Kingdom Brunel to take back home to his children. And he left saying that he knew where to come when George needed help with his homework!” the uni’s vice-chancellor and president, Evelyn Welch said.

Archie’s interests on full display

Archie was also snapped behind the dashboard of an aircraft in the string of snaps shared by Meghan – highlighting that Archie also has an interest in aviation like Princes George and Louis.

Both George and Louis have shared interest in a military path which, given Prince William’s background as a search and rescue pilot explains a lot.

Louis has previously expressed a desire to become an RAF pilot.

And of course, Prince Harry also served as a military helicopter pilot in the British Army Air Corps.

You can see Meghan’s summer holiday carousel, here.

Why Meghan Markle and Princess Lilibet at Althorp feels so emotional

Althorp holds huge meaning for Harry. He opened up about that bond in his memoir, Spare.

Harry recalled the first time he took Meghan to Diana’s grave. He wrote: “I led Meg up the path, around a hedge, through the labyrinth.”

He continued: “There it was, looming: the grayish white oval stone. No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one…Twenty-fifth anniversary. And Meg’s first time.

At long last I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum.”

Harry then described the moment at the graveside. He wrote: “We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave.

Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity.”

He also shared Meghan’s private moment there. Harry wrote: “Feeling that Meg might also want a moment, I went around the hedge, scanned the pond.”

He added: “When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone. I asked, as we walked back to the boat, what she’d prayed for. ‘Clarity,’ she said. ‘And guidance.'”

The detail in Meghan Markle photos of Princess Lilibet that everyone noticed

For many readers, one detail stood out at once. Princess Lilibet’s tumbling red hair looked longer than ever.

Prince Harry on Archie and Lilibet inheriting the Spencer red hair gene Prince Harry has spoken publicly about Archie and Lilibet inheriting his red hair. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he said: “The Spencer gene is very, very strong.” He added that he had once thought “there’s no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes – but I was wrong!” At the 2024 WellChild Awards, Harry also said Archie and Lilibet have their mother’s thick hair. Harry has linked the children’s hair colour to the Spencer side of the family.

He has described the red hair trait as especially strong.

He has also said both children inherited Meghan’s thick hair.

Harry has spoken before about that famous family trait. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he said: “The Spencer gene is very, very strong.”

He added: “I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that, should this go the distance and we have kids, that there’s no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes – but I was wrong!”

Harry later told HELLO!’s Chief Content Officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon at the 2024 WellChild Awards that Archie and Lilibet inherited his hair colour. He also said both children have their mother’s thick hair.

The Duke has joked about his red hair before too. In the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, he said: “I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves. I think they were surprised. Maybe surprised that a ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman.”

Read more: King Charles’ four-word ultimatum to Harry and Meghan ‘exposed’

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