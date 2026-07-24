‘Class is over!’ Kaye Adams confirms where Loose Women has gone as show drops out of schedule

Loose Women viewers have been asking the same question this week after the ITV favourite disappeared from daytime schedules. So where has it gone?

The panel show has not aired all week, with This Morning taking over its usual lunchtime slot.

Loose Women has already seen big changes this year following ITV’s daytime schedule cuts announced in January.

Loose Women fans have been left wondering why the show is not on (Credit: ITV)

Here’s why Loose Women is off air and when fans can expect it to return.

Why isn’t Loose Women on today?

Loose Women last aired on Friday July 17, 2026. Since then, ITV has extended This Morning to fill its usual slot.

The daytime programme normally runs from 10am until 12.30pm before handing over to Loose Women for an hour.

Instead, This Morning is currently airing from 10am until 1.30pm, giving viewers an extra hour of the show each weekday.

The reason dates back to ITV’s cost cutting changes announced earlier this year. As part of the shake-up, Loose Women and Lorraine no longer air throughout the full year.

Previously, both programmes were on screen almost every week apart from the Christmas break.

Now, Loose Women will air for 30 weeks each year, meaning it will be absent for 22 weeks across a 12 month period.

The current summer break is part of that new schedule, with the Loose Women panel taking an extended break from the show.

Kaye Adams announced the show’s break to viewers (Credit: ITV)

When will Loose Women be back?

Kaye Adams confirmed the summer break during the final programme on July 17, as a school bell sounded in the studio.

“Class is over! Ding, ding, ding, that’s the bell gone,” Kaye told viewers. “That’s the bell for the end of term. For us as well, we’re done for the summer.”

She then reassured fans that the panel would not be away for too long.

Kaye added: “We will not be gone for long, we will be back in September. For now, have a fabulous weekend, a fabulous summer and we’ll see you very soon!”

ITV has not yet announced the exact return date.

However, the show is expected to return on Tuesday September 1, 2026, following the August Bank Holiday and as schools return after the summer holidays.

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