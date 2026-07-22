The Princess Diaries is returning for a third series, and fans do not have long to wait before Princess Andre is back on screen.

The ITV2 reality favourite will be bringing more family moments and behind the scenes glimpses of her life in just a matter of days.

And this time around, there is a surprise addition to the line-up.

Princess Andre is back with a third series of The Princess Diaries (Credit: ITV)

Princess will have her famous mum Katie Price joining her in the new series.

Katie is no stranger to life in front of the cameras, but she previously claimed she had been “banned” from appearing on The Princess Diaries.

Now, new pictures from series 3 have proved that is not the case.

The snaps show Katie and her daughter enjoying a camping trip together, with the pair making the most of the outdoors by kayaking and spending quality time together.

Here is everything we know about The Princess Diaries series 3, including when it will arrive on ITV2.

The Princess Diaries: Katie Price confirms appearance in show

Katie confirmed earlier this week that she would finally be appearing in her daughter Princess’ reality show.

Princess, 19, shared a picture from the series launch on Instagram, and Katie commented: “Yes and I’m actually allowed in this show!”

While viewers will get to see more of Katie, Princess’ dad Peter Andre will have a smaller role this time around. It was previously reported that Peter and his wife Emily would be stepping back from filming.

A source had told Mail Online: “Pete and Emily will not feature in The Princess Diaries seasons two and three. It was discussed between him and Princess, and they decided as a family that it’s better for the show to focus on Princess alone, rather than her family life.”

Katie Price is pictured alongside Princess in a sneak peek of the new series (Credit: ITV)

However, fans should not expect Peter to disappear completely from the show.

The Australian singer is currently starring in Mamma Mia! The Party! in London, and Princess and her brother Junior were filmed watching his performance.

Peter recently said: “I pop in a little bit, It’s her show but I pop in.

‘They came to see the show [Mamma Mia! The Party] and filmed it, so they’ll be some of that footage.”

He will also appear in scenes filmed at home with Princess and her brother Junior, 21.

What happens in The Princess Diaries series 3?

Princess’ influencer career was continuing to grow when viewers last saw her at the end of series 2.

She also celebrated a huge personal achievement after passing her driving test.

ITV says series 3 will follow Princess “as she sets about asserting her independence and forging ahead with her career goals”. Brother Junior will also be seen working on his music career.

At the launch, Princess revealed that both of her parents would feature in the new episodes.

“Well, both our parents are in it, so that’s really good,” she said. “You’re also going to see my beauty brand, you’re going to actually see what they look like.”

Peter Andre will still be popping up in the show (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about her bond with Junior, Princess added: “We also did something together… that people would like to see.”

When does series 3 of The Princess Diaries start?

The wait is almost over as series 3 of The Princess Diaries arrives on ITV2 next week.

The new series will once again feature four hour long episodes. The first episode airs at 9pm on Tuesday July 28, 2026 on ITV2.

The remaining three episodes will follow on the next three nights at the same time.

For those who cannot wait to watch the whole series, ITVX is also making all four episodes available to stream from Tuesday.

We will definitely be tuning in!

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