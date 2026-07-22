Jade Thirwall and Jordan Stephens are at the centre of fresh split rumours after social media clues set fans talking.

The former Little Mix star started dating Rizzle Kicks singer Jordan in 2020. According to The Sun, the pair separated earlier this year but remain close.

They had moved in together and split their time between homes in London and Margate.

Why Jade Thirwall and Jordan Stephens fans think something has changed

Fans started joining the dots after a string of online changes. The gossip quickly gathered pace.

Jordan has seemingly removed TikTok videos featuring Jade from his profile. Neither star has posted about the other on Instagram since mid-March.

Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall have reportedly split (Credit: Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock)

Fans also noticed they did not publicly celebrate their sixth anniversary last month. In previous years, they had shared updates about their relationship.

They have not been photographed together for several months either. Their last red carpet appearance as a couple reportedly came at February’s Brit Awards, where they partied until the early hours.

A source told the publication: “Jade and Jordan had a very serious and loving relationship, but recently they have had some frank discussions about their future and have decided to separate.

“It’s not been an easy time, but they’ve both been throwing themselves into work.

“Their friends adore them as a couple and are really hoping they get back together but it’s still very raw at the moment.”

Fans heartbroken

Taking to Reddit, fans have expressed their sadness at the reports claiming Jordan and Jade have split.

“Wow, I’m actually shocked. I really thought they would last,” one said. “Not to be totally parasocial but noooooo [sad emoji]. I wonder what happened. I honestly thought they were in it for the long run,” another wrote.

“I hate to be that sort of person who gets overly invested in the relationships of people i have never met, but they seemed to be such a supportive and loving couple; this genuinely makes me very sad,” a third said.

Jordan and Jade started dating in lockdown (Credit: Cover Images)

What Jade and Jordan once said made fans believe in them

Jade found fame with Little Mix. Jordan rose to fame as one half of Rizzle Kicks, which relaunched in 2024.

Their romance first emerged during the Covid lockdowns in 2020. At the time, photographers spotted them on socially distanced walks.

Jade Thirwall and Jordan Stephens relationship timeline 2020: Jade Thirwall and Jordan Stephens were first linked during the Covid lockdowns after being seen on socially distanced walks.

Jade later said they first connected through a friend and began with Zoom dates before meeting in Greenwich Park.

Over the following years, they occasionally shared glimpses of their relationship on social media and at public events.

They reportedly lived together and split their time between London and Margate.

February 2025: Their last reported red carpet appearance together came at the Brit Awards.

2025: Reports emerged that they had separated earlier in the year but remained close.

Jade later explained how it all began. She said: “It was through a friend. I slid in the DMs.

“Jordan and I did a few Zoom dates in lockdown. We made a joke and said it was business and put suits and ties on and asked each other questions. I did the full shebang, a full suit.

“Then we had a socially distanced date in Greenwich Park, apart from each other just chatting.”

The pair also mixed romance with music. Jordan contributed to Jade’s debut album That’s Showbiz Baby! last year.

Who is Jordan Stephens? Rizzle Kicks career facts Jordan Stephens is a musician, writer and performer best known as one half of Rizzle Kicks alongside Harley Alexander-Sule.

Rizzle Kicks became known for hits including Down With the Trumpets, Mama Do the Hump and Skip to the Good Bit.

The duo originally rose to prominence in the early 2010s.

Rizzle Kicks relaunched in 2024.

Jordan has also worked in broadcasting and recently stepped in as co-host of the Miss Me? podcast with Miquita Oliver.

Speaking at the time, Jade said: “I actually really didn’t want to date a musician. I’d done it previously; it never works out well. But it’s amazing now. We write together.

“He’s on my album; I’m on his. Jordan’s on the backing vocals for Headache.”

A private comment now has Jade Thirwall and Jordan Stephens watchers wondering

Last month, Jade hinted at personal struggles while discussing her second album. That remark has now drawn fresh attention.

She told The Fader: “I’m just writing stuff. Whatever I’m going through at the minute, like privately, I’m sort of putting pen to paper.

“I think this is the exciting phase or the experimental phase, where you don’t know what it’s going to be yet.”

She also attended Perrie Edwards’ wedding in Portugal without Jordan. Meanwhile, Jordan recently stepped in as co-host of the Miss Me? podcast with Miquita Oliver, replacing Lily Allen.

It appears that both stars are focusing on work. Jade is also currently on a festival tour across America, Japan, Ireland and the UK.

ED! has contacted Jade and Jordan’s representatives for comment.

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