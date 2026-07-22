Radio DJ Liz Kershaw slammed for ‘bitter’ comments about Andy Burnham’s wife’s appearance

Liz Kershaw has sparked a fierce backlash after critics accused the former BBC radio DJ of making sexist comments about the wife of Andy Burnham, Marie-France van Heel’s, appearance.

Andy Burnham appeared outside 10 Downing Street with Marie-France, 56, after succeeding Keir Starmer. He wore a black suit. She chose a blue dress.

The public moment quickly drew attention online. Then Kershaw, who left her role at BBC Radio 6 in 2021, weighed in and set off a storm.

Liz has come under fire (Credit: Ken McKay / ITV / Shutterstock)

Liz Kershaw’s post about wife of Andy Burnham left social media users fuming

Kershaw wrote: “Apparently this dress is by Victoria Beckham. Bit nasty of her to let Mrs Burnham pay 900 quid for something in Crimplene that doesn’t fit her. Sisterhood eh?”

That remark did not land well. Many readers said Liz Kershaw crossed a line by targeting another woman’s body and clothes.

TV presenter Richard Bacon joined the criticism. He posted on X: “Where does all this bitterness come from? I’m sure I could be empathetic towards it.

“But without understanding the context, it is hard to know why you’re choosing to come across so badly.”

Others were even more direct. One person wrote: “What an awful thing to say. You are a disgrace.”

Another added: “This is so horribly sexist. Leave her alone.”

Why the Liz Kershaw backlash grew even bigger

Some social media users urged more sensitivity. They pointed to Marie-France’s health history as the row intensified.

One user wrote: “What a nasty, vile woman you are, all while using the word ‘sisterhood’. She looks great, especially considering she’s carried and given birth to 3 children.”

Another said: “She has undergone a double mastectomy after losing her sister to breast cancer. A woman’s worth is not measured by the fit of her dress, the shape of her body, or whether strangers on social media approve of her appearance. Do better.”

Marie-France is the wife of new PM Andy Burnham (Credit: Cover Images)

For many critics, this did not look like simple fashion commentary. They saw a personal dig during a huge public moment for Burnham and his wife.

The timing also added fuel. Marie-France had only just stepped into the spotlight beside the new Prime Minister.

That helped turn one post into a much wider row.

An older comment has now come back to haunt Liz Kershaw

The backlash also revived debate around Kershaw’s earlier social media posts. Some critics argued this was not the first time she had commented on a high-profile woman’s appearance.

Earlier this year, she also criticised Princess Kate’s outfit at Windsor Castle. Kershaw wrote: “Why the hell is the future queen dressed like this tonight at Windsor Castle? In England? In the 21st century?”

That older post is now circulating again. Critics are asking why Liz Kershaw keeps making public remarks about women’s looks and clothes.

So far, the criticism has focused on the tone of her words and the wider message behind them. What should have been a landmark political photo-op quickly became an unexpected social media storm.

ED! has contacted Downing Street, BBC and Liz’s representatives for comment.