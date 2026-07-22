Gardeners’ World star Monty Don has shared a moving tribute following the death of legendary rose grower David JC Austin.

David, who was chair of David Austin Roses, sadly died aged 67 after being diagnosed with the rare and incurable brain disease Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Austin Roses (@david_austin_roses)

Gardener’s World collaborator David JC Austin dies

David had a long-standing connection with BBC gardening show Gardener’s World, with experts from his nursery regularly appearing in segments on the programme and at live events linked to the series.

The rose expert was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare, fatal neurological disorder that affects the brain.

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, which often develops sporadically, causes proteins in the brain to fold incorrectly, leading to brain damage and death.

David was just 67 (Credit: Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock)

It affects around one in nine million people in the UK, with most people sadly dying within a year of their first symptoms.

Sadly, David died earlier this week at his home in Shropshire.

His children, Richard, James and Olivia, paid tribute to their father following his death.

“First and foremost, dad was a gardener,” they said.

“He carried our grandfather’s vision with humility and an unwavering sense of responsibility, always putting the roses, the family business and its people before himself.”

They described David as “kind” and “modest”, while also highlighting his “playful spirit”.

“He faced his illness with the same courage and dignity that he brought to life,” they continued.

“Above all, he was our dad, and words cannot express how much we will miss him. We couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Monty paid tribute (Credit: The Rosebud Podcast / YouTube)

Monty Don shares moving tribute

Following David’s death, Gardener’s World colleague Monty Don also paid tribute.

Monty said he was “so sorry” to hear of David’s passing.

“My regards and condolences to all his family,” he penned on social media.

“But what legacy he leaves – millions of exquisite roses that will live on for so many, enriching all our lives.”

Tributes for David

Monty was not the only person to pay tribute to David and his contribution to gardening.

The official Gardener’s World magazine Instagram account said: “We’re so very sorry to hear this. Sending our love to you all.”

The Royal Horticultural Society added: “We’re deeply saddened by this news. Sending love and condolences to the Austin family.”

Read more: BBC statement as Monty Don ‘reprimanded’ over his behaviour on the set of Gardeners’ World

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