Freddy Brazier was rushed to hospital after a horror dog attack at his nan Jackiey Budden’s London home.

The 21-year-old reportedly needed stitches after his bulldog Pablo bit him earlier today (Tuesday, July 21).

A source told The Sun: “Freddy was shocked when it happened and was left in a lot of pain.”

The frightening incident happened while Freddy was at Jackiey’s house in London.

Jackiey also suffered injuries, according to the report. She tried to pull Pablo off Freddy during the ordeal.

A spokesman shared an update on his condition with ED!, saying: “Freddy is currently being treated; we will keep everyone updated on his recovery.”

Freddy is in hospital (Credit: BBC)

What happened during Freddy Brazier’s dog attack?

The report says Pablo attacked Freddy while he was at his grandmother’s home.

That left the young star needing hospital treatment.

Freddy Brazier has grown up in the public eye. Many know him as the youngest son of late Big Brother star Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier.

That family connection has kept him in headlines for years. Now attention has turned to his recovery.

This Freddy update comes as a huge shock

The hospital dash comes just months after a major moment in his personal life.

Freddy and ex-girlfriend Holly Swinburn welcomed their first child in March.

They named their daughter Isla Jade Brazier. The name paid tribute to his late mum.

Freddy and Holly had an on-and-off relationship before they split. The Sun said the breakup followed a row involving his dog.

The same report added that Holly had tried to take the pet from him during the argument.

That claim had already put Pablo in the spotlight.

For now, Freddy Brazier remains focused on treatment and recovery.

No one has shared further details about the full extent of his injuries.

Still, the quotes released so far paint a grim picture. Freddy was “left in a lot of pain,” and Jackiey also appears to have been caught up in the chaos.

Fans will now hope for reassuring news soon. The focus remains on Freddy Brazier after a deeply distressing day.

Read more: Freddy Brazier addresses split with daughter’s mum as he admits: ‘I’m doing therapy’

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