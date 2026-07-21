Katie Price and Peter Andre are back in the spotlight after the glamour model reposted TikToks that fans saw as a fresh swipe at her ex.

The mum-of-five, 48, shared two clips as a reaction to her Sky documentary. Fans quickly linked both posts to Peter Andre, 53.

One clip showed a snippet from the documentary. In it, Katie alleged she “wasn’t allowed to go out” during their relationship, implying Peter controlled what she did.

Words over the video read: “Nothing could ever make me hate Katie Price after watching her new documentary.”

Katie also reposted a second TikTok featuring a fan statement. It said: “The Katie Price documentary is just a prime example of how a man can manipulate you, make you think you’re weak and basically knock any confidence that you had off.

“That poor girl has been ruined by men over and over; we let them get in our heads and believe every bad word they say about us.”

Katie and Peter were married between 2005 and 2009 (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price Peter Andre truce looked calm, so why repost now?

The timing caught attention fast. These were the only two videos Katie shared that were not promoting her CBD brand.

That made the move look pointed. It also came months after the former couple appeared to call a truce.

Katie and Peter’s romance has fascinated fans for years. They met on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2004.

Katie Price and Peter Andre relationship timeline 2005: Katie Price and Peter Andre married.

They had two children together: Junior Andre and Princess Andre.

2009: The couple split.

Since their separation, both have remained public figures and their family life has continued to attract media attention.

They married the following year after a whirlwind romance. They then fronted a string of reality shows about their life together.

The marriage ended in divorce in 2009. Tension between them carried on for years after the split.

What Katie said before this latest Peter Andre twist

Earlier this year, the pair seemed ready to move forward. In February, they released a joint statement saying: “We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children.

“We are hoping this is the start of a positive relationship.”

Katie also recently spoke about being at peace. She suggested she had no interest in dragging up old rows.

She said: “Do you know what, I’m at peace with myself.

“It doesn’t mean to say I’ll ever forget anything. But I’ve just got better things in my life. What’s the point in reminiscing about the past like that?

Katie Price and Peter Andre release shock joint statement Katie Price and Peter Andre shared a shock joint statement in February, “closing the door” on their past for the sake of their children. The former couple married in 2005, after meeting on I’m A Celebrity the previous year. They went on to have two children – Junior, 19, and Princess, 17. However, the pair have been in a long-term feud ever since their split. And now, shockingly they have released a statement addressing their new “mutual agreement”. Katie Price and Peter Andre statement in full The statement was shared to Instagram on February 6. It said: “Katie Price and Peter have decided to close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect. “We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children. We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward. This decision reflects a shared commitment to our family and stability. We want to stand united for our children.” The shock statement concluded: “We are hoping this is a start of a positive relationship. We ask for understanding and support from both the media and the public as we move ahead.” Katie’s statement tagged Peter at the end, while Peter’s tagged Katie Price. Katie and Peter’s feud The couple have reportedly been feuding ever since their split. However, things came to blows last year when Katie was reportedly ‘snubbed’ from daughter Princess’ reality show, The Princess Diaries. Peter then broke his silence, after 16 years, revealing that, since 2018, Junior and Princess have lived under his care by court order. Katie Price then hit back, revealing that things were in the hands of her lawyers. But it looks like a truce has been called and the pair have worked everything out.

I’ve got no energy for it.

“I want to put all my energy into me and the future. I’ve seen all the TikToks of us [fans often share clips of Pete berating Katie on their reality shows], so I don’t have to say anything.”

Read more: Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews ‘walks free’ from Dubai prison amid vile ‘sex tape’ allegations

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