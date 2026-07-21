Oti Mabuse’s fans have been given a fresh glimpse into backstage tension on Strictly after the former champion spoke candidly about AJ Pritchard.

Oti, 35, appeared as a professional dancer on Strictly from 2015 to 2021. She won the Glitterball in both 2019 and 2020.

Her comments came as AJ competes on Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro. The US spin-off aims to find a new professional dancer for Dancing With The Stars.

AJ appeared on Strictly from 2016 to 2019, reaching the semi-finals three times.

AJ Pritchard’s Strictly Come Dancing history AJ Pritchard was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing from 2016 to 2019. He joined the BBC series in 2016.

He remained on the show for four seasons.

He later left Strictly and went on to other television projects.

He is now competing on Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro in the US.

Why Oti Mabuse Strictly comments about AJ are turning heads

Speaking on TikTok, Oti answered a fan question about whether it was fair for AJ to compete given his previous experience.

She said: “I think AJ has said a lot of things, both about Strictly as a brand.”

Oti spoke about AJ (Credit: Ken McKay /ITV /ShutterstocK)

Oti then added: “I don’t even know how to word this… might have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way with his personality. We can admit that as well.”

She also pointed to comments AJ had allegedly made in public about the show’s line-up.

Oti said: “Him coming out in public and saying he wants British dancers on a British show because Strictly is [in] Britain.”

That seemed to be the key issue for her. Oti argued that many of Strictly’s best-known pros came from outside the UK.

She named Dianne Buswell, Aljaz Skorjanec, Janette Manrara, Vito Coppola, Katya Jones and Nikita Kuzmin. She used them as examples of international dancers who became viewer favourites.

International Strictly pros mentioned by Oti Mabuse Oti Mabuse cited several non-UK dancers who became established names on Strictly Come Dancing. Dianne Buswell

Aljaz Skorjanec

Janette Manrara

Vito Coppola

Katya Jones

Nikita Kuzmin They were referenced as examples of international professional dancers who built strong profiles on the BBC series.

What sat behind the Oti Mabuse Strictly swipe?

Oti made clear she values the show’s international stars. She said that variety helps Strictly showcase dance styles from around the world.

She also suggested AJ’s remarks would not have landed well with everyone connected to the programme.

“You can imagine for a lot of people, [AJ’s comments] would’ve rubbed people the wrong way,” she said.

AJ ‘rubbed people up the wrong way’ (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Oti also reflected on AJ’s exit from the BBC series. Her words were blunt.

She said: “He’s gone off, left the biggest brand and just been really horrible about it. So that might rub a lot of people the wrong way.”

Even so, she did not completely shut the door on his future. Instead, she suggested the American version might suit him better.

She said: “He left and decided, ‘Okay, maybe now I’m recharged, I’ve grown and I’d like another opportunity’.”

She added: “Do I think he should now try and go to the American one? Yeah, maybe that might work out better for him.

“Maybe his personality might be a little more palatable there.”

She still had one final message for AJ

Despite the sharp criticism, Oti struck a softer tone in the caption on her video.

She wrote: “Let’s allow people’s dreams to manifest and not block blessings! Wish AJ the best of luck.”

That leaves fans with a mixed picture. Oti didn’t shy away from sharing her opinion, but she still offered AJ support as he chases a new shot in the US franchise.

ED! has contacted Oti and AJ’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Strictly’s Joanne Clifton, 42, reveals she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé AJ Jenk

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