Scott Thomas Ryan Thomas took centre stage when Scott opened up about a family row that left him and brother Ryan not speaking for six months.

The former Love Island star shared the story on Sam Thompson’s Staying Relevant podcast. Ryan and Adam Thomas joined him for the chat.

Scott, 37, sat down with his brothers for a candid conversation. Ryan, 42, is known to many fans for playing Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street. Adam, also 37, is Scott’s twin.

Who are the Thomas brothers? The Thomas brothers are Ryan Thomas, Adam Thomas and Scott Thomas. Ryan Thomas is an actor best known for playing Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street.

Adam Thomas is an actor and television personality known for roles including Donte Charles in Waterloo Road and Adam Barton in Emmerdale.

Scott Thomas is a television personality who rose to wider fame on Love Island. Adam and Scott are twins, while Ryan is their older brother.

Sam asked the brothers how long they had gone without speaking after an argument. Ryan looked at Scott and said: “You can answer that one, can’t ya?”

Adam then chipped in: “They fell out for a while.”

Scott did not dodge it. He said: “Me and Ryan didn’t speak for six months. This was back in the day.”

Scott and Ryan once didn’t speak for six months (Credit: David Fisher / Sky UK Limited / Shutterstock)

What really sparked the Scott Thomas Ryan Thomas fallout?

Scott said the clash started over a family favour. Ryan was playing in a charity football game and wanted Scott there to help with daughter Scarlett.

Ryan Thomas and daughter Scarlett: key facts Scarlett Thomas is Ryan Thomas’s daughter. She is Ryan’s child from his previous relationship with Tina O’Brien.

Tina O’Brien is known for playing Sarah Platt in Coronation Street.

Ryan and Tina have co-parented Scarlett following their split.

Scott explained: “There was one time… he was playing a charity football game.”

He added: “I was just meant to come down and mind Scarlett while you were playing the game.”

Scott said Ryan had other people there too, but still wanted him to come along. Then the plan fell apart.

In Scott’s words: “I was so hungover. And I couldn’t get there. So next minute, we didn’t speak for six months.”

Ryan kept the mood light and joked: “You let the family down.”

Scott then aimed another playful dig at his brother. He said Ryan “used to be really stubborn” during arguments.

He added: “He was punishing for me for going on a night out basically and being hungover.”

Scott then said: “Bearing in mind, now I never drink, I don’t punish you.”

Read more: ‘You are so blessed!’ Ryan Thomas supported as he shares ‘beautiful’ family update

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