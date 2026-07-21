Emmerdale’s latest episode may have exposed Dr Todd’s killer

Emmerdale delivered a major twist in Charity Dingle’s mission to expose Dr Todd during Tuesday’s (July 21) episode, as another woman came forward with her own disturbing experience.

After Vanessa managed to track down another alleged victim of Todd’s behaviour, Charity urged her to speak out in the hope that she could finally be held accountable.

However, with Todd’s death now looming after the recent flashforward, fans may be wondering whether the soap has already introduced a potential suspect in her murder.

Helen opened up to Charity (Credit: ITV)

Charity discovered another of Todd’s victims in Emmerdale

In the latest episode from the Dales, Vanessa and Mack continued their efforts to find more evidence against Todd.

Vanessa visited the hospital and questioned Jacob about whether he knew of anyone else who had suffered from Todd’s actions and threats.

While Jacob didn’t have any names himself, he suggested that Carol could potentially know more, as complaints would usually go through her.

When Vanessa asked Carol if anyone else had raised concerns about Todd, she was reluctant to break confidentiality. However, after leaving some paperwork behind while getting coffee with Jacob, Vanessa was able to look at the information and track down a staff member named Helen.

Charity soon discovered what Mack and Vanessa were trying to do and went to the hospital, initially intending to stop Vanessa from taking matters into her own hands.

But after speaking with Helen, Charity quickly realised that Todd had also caused her serious harm. Helen revealed that Todd had pushed her against a wall and put her hand down her trousers, before she managed to push her away.

Charity then helped Helen understand that what happened to her was still sexual assault. She encouraged her to be brave and officially report Todd, explaining that together they could help get justice and prevent her from hurting anyone else.

Someone will murder Todd (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale ‘reveals’ possible Dr Todd killer

With the flashforward confirming that Dr Todd is set to be murdered, viewers may have just been given a key clue about who could be responsible.

Helen is a brand-new character who is part of Charity’s mission to expose Todd. While her role could simply be to help build the case against her, we already know that Todd will not be facing justice in the usual way.

In Soapland, new characters usually impact major storylines. So if Helen isn’t going to play a part in seeing Todd sent to prison, could she have another role to play in bringing her down?

Could Charity’s conversation inspire Helen to take action and decide that Todd needs to pay for what she has done?

Viewers will need to watch closely to see whether Helen returns and whether she could become the person responsible for Todd’s downfall.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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