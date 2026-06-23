Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as flashforward confirms soap’s latest victim

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week a flashforward reveals a dead body – but who is it and what happened to them?

Also, Charity is determined to make Dr Todd pay for what she did. But Mack is worried about her – is he right to be?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Charity fights for justice

Charity reveals all to the police about Dr Todd blackmailing her. Her statement is taken, but DS Reid explains the blackmail charge will be dealt with seperately from the sexual assault charge.

Charity is horrified that her revelation might all have been for nothing and Mack is worried. She regrets revealing the truth and knows she’s about to destroy Sarah’s life.

She insists she will put on a brave face and go to Leyla’s christening despite her troubles. Mack feels uneasy about it, but will Charity crack?

2. Kev settles in in Emmerdale spoilers

Claudette is thrilled when Kev returns and she offers him a place to stay.

Kev then reveals the truth about Lewis being his son. Claudette encourages him and insists he deserves a family. Will Kev be able to get through to Lewis?

3. Nicola wants Kev out

Nicola is not impressed when she catches Kev filling up the bucket to clean his van in the cafe toilets.

Angry Nicola confronts him and remains completely determined to get Kev out of the village.

4. Robert sees Kev in Emmerdale spoilers

Robert is taken aback to see Kev in the village and nervous of the trouble he could cause.

However Kev surprises Robert when he suggests they make a start on their divorce, leaving Robert pleased they can both move on.

5. Suspicious Serena

Sarah is a bit rattled when Serena mentions she knows about murderous John Sugden.

Despite her unease, Sarah then discovers Serena is living out of her car, so she offers her a place to stay.

Later, Kev recognises Serena, but he can’t think where he knows her from… Why and how would their paths have crossed?

6. Kyle exposed in Emmerdale spoilers

Graham shocks Cain when he reveals Kyle was the firestarter. Cain is furious that Kyle confided in Graham instead of him. He confronts Kyle and asks if it’s true, but will Kyle tell the truth?

7. Flashforward victim revealed

Also next week, we flashforward to a crime scene. A flash photograph is taken and then we catch a quick glimpse of the victim. Who is it? What has happened to them? And who is responsible?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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