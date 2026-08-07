Helen Flanagan celebrated turning 36 in Lake Como by sharing two birthday bikini looks with her Instagram followers.

The posts come days after her followers demanded she create an OnlyFans page.

Helen showed off a couple of bikini looks (Credit: Instagram)

Helen Flanagan shares bikini looks on her birthday

The former Coronation Street actress modelled a pink set with gold detailing for a mirror selfie, while a separate video showed her wearing a blue string two-piece on her hotel balcony.

She completed the blue look with a sheer beach dress and matching bandanna.

In her caption, Helen wrote: “Leo birthday girl” with the pink heart, princess, and sparkle emoji.

She also mentioned that she had lymphatic drainage, a gentle massage technique that moves trapped fluid through your body tissues and lymph nodes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Helen opens up about being single

The glamorous birthday upload followed Helen’s recent reflections on spending a full year single.

Writing on Instagram Stories, she said: “The only time I miss having a boyfriend is when I don’t have my kids. I am more of a relationship girl. I turn 36 next week and I’ve done a whole year of being single.”

However, Helen made clear that she was not prepared to enter the wrong relationship simply to avoid being alone.

She added: “I don’t want to settle though unless it’s right so if it’s not I’d rather be on my own.”

The actress also told followers that she prefers spending time with close friends or family when she is away from her children.

Helen’s family life

Helen shares three children with her former fiancé, professional footballer Scott Sinclair: Matilda, 10, Delilah, seven, and Charlie, five.

Helen and Scott separated in 2022 after 13 years together. She later had another relationship, which reportedly ended in the summer of 2025.

In another recent social media post, Helen described herself as a romantic who becomes emotionally invested in relationships. She also spoke candidly about dealing with rejection and attachment.

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