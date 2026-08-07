Naga Munchetty was absent from BBC Breakfast today (Aug 7) as Sarah Campbell stepped in to present alongside Charlie Stayt.

No explanation was given for Naga’s no-show, according to the Daily Star. Her absence attracted particular attention after Naga announced she would leave BBC Breakfast after 17 years to take on a new radio role.

It also comes after Naga walked out of The Chaka Khan Musical during an interval and did not return for the second half.

Naga Munchetty was suddenly replaced by Sarah Campbell on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Viewers question Naga Munchetty’s absence

Sarah’s appearance prompted some viewers to ask whether she could eventually succeed Naga on the BBC One morning programme.

One social media user wrote: “I think Sarah may replace Naga.” Another asked: “Anyone know where Naga has gone on #BBCBreakfast?”

However, the viewers’ comments were only speculation. The report did not suggest Sarah had been chosen as Naga’s permanent replacement, and her appearance was described as a stand-in presenting shift.

When is Naga leaving BBC Breakfast?

Naga revealed last month that she would be stepping away from BBC Breakfast to front Radio 5 Live’s morning programme.

In a statement, she said: “It has been a privilege to be part of the BBC Breakfast TV team for the past 17 years, working alongside an incredibly talented and hard-working group of journalists who are not only outstanding colleagues but also great friends.”

The presenter explained that the radio job would require her full focus and described it as an opportunity “simply too good to pass up”.

Her new role officially begins in January. Until then, Naga has said she intends to continue presenting both programmes.

She added: “Between now and January, I’ll continue presenting the two programmes I love. I’m sure there will be plenty of news to cover, and it will very much be business as usual.”

For now, Naga’s absence remains unexplained, while Sarah’s appearance was described only as a stand-in shift.

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