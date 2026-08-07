Katie Price has spoken of her anguish at watching son Harvey struggle with everyday tasks amid concerns about his weight and health.

The 48-year-old said Harvey’s weight and the risk of a heart attack were among her biggest worries. She also claimed that her 24-year-old son becomes breathless and sweats when walking.

Katie Price has opened up about her fears for son Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price shares fears for Harvey

Speaking on the Andrew Gold podcast, Katie said: “What I worry about is [Harvey] having a heart attack, his obesity.”

She added: “He weighs just under 30st.”

Katie explained that Harvey has become increasingly reluctant to walk. According to Katie, she has been told that he is at “high risk” of suffering a heart attack.

She said attempts to encourage him to walk can result in him quickly breaking into a sweat.

Bath time has also become particularly upsetting for Katie because of the difficulties Harvey faces.

She said: “I bath him twice a day and it breaks my heart seeing him get in and out of the bath because he’s so big and heavy.”

Katie said she reassures Harvey when he makes comments about his own size.

Katie said she worries Harvey could have a heart attack (Credit: YouTube / Katie Price)

Harvey’s complex care needs

Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, which causes an excessive appetite and can lead to weight gain. He also has autism and requires extensive support with his daily life.

Katie described helping him with washing and other personal care because he does not understand hygiene. She also said he takes medication four times a day and stressed that it is essential to his health.

The former glamour model went on to challenge perceptions of her life as she described the extensive care she provides for Harvey at home.

Katie explored private Mounjaro treatment

Katie also discussed her efforts to arrange weight-loss treatment for Harvey. She said she had explored starting him on Mounjaro through private healthcare.

However, she explained that Harvey’s other medication and complex medical needs mean the wider team involved in his care must approve the proposed Mounjaro treatment.

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Earlier in the year, Katie had also discussed Mounjaro on The Katie Price Show. At the time, she said she had been contacting doctors because she was increasingly worried about Harvey’s weight, snoring and breathing while asleep.

Her latest comments focused on the medical approvals she said were needed, as well as the realities of supporting Harvey as his mobility becomes more difficult.

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