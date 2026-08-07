Coronation Street fans convinced huge affair is about to happen between Kit and Bethany

Coronation Street fans are becoming convinced Kit Green and Bethany Platt are heading for an unexpected romance. With some even predicting an affair while Sarah Platt remains behind bars.

The Platt family has been through months of drama after Sarah admitted killing Theo. Since then, Kit has been determined to help her, believing the best way to reduce her sentence is by proving Gary Windass helped cover up the crime.

To do that, Kit has turned to an unlikely ally, Sarah’s daughter Bethany. But as the pair work together, some think it could turn into something more.

Bethany has been helping Kit (Credit: ITV)

Kit and Bethany have grown closer in Coronation Street

Since Sarah’s arrest, Kit has been doing everything he can to support her family. In recent episodes, though, he has found himself working increasingly closely with Bethany.

She has been helping out with Harry, bringing him home and organising food while Kit focuses on trying to help Sarah.

When Bethany realised Kit was hiding something, she pushed him to tell her what was going on. He eventually revealed his plan to search through Gary’s phone records in the hope of finding evidence that he helped Sarah cover up Theo’s murder.

Although Bethany was initially uncomfortable with the idea of implicating Gary, Kit convinced her it was Sarah’s best chance of reducing her sentence. The pair then worked together to comb through the records.

So far, their growing partnership has been driven by their shared determination to help Sarah. But viewers think the storyline could soon take a very different turn.

The pair have been spending a lot of time together (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘can see’ an affair looming

After watching the latest episodes, some fans are convinced the soap is setting up a romance between Kit and Bethany.

Taking to social media, one viewer wrote: “I can see Kit and Bethany getting together.”

Another agreed: “I can sense an affair igniting between Bethany and Kit. Them working together for Sarah will bring them closer, and feelings will flare.”

“I hope Bethany and Kit aren’t going to have an affair,” a third fan commented.

A fourth simply asked: “So when is Bethany going to get with Kit?”

While viewers are already predicting romance between the pair, Coronation Street spoilers reveal Sarah ends her relationship with Kit next week. So, this could potentially leave the detective’s future romance possibilities wide open.

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