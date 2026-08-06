Charity set for tense confrontation with Dr Todd in Emmerdale as the pair come face-to-face again

Charity Dingle was left facing her worst nightmare in tonight’s Emmerdale when she came face-to-face with Dr Todd again.

Just as Charity looked to be taking a huge step forward after everything she has been through, the vile doctor turned up and forced her to relive the trauma all over again.

Viewers already know Todd’s time is almost up.

Spoilers have confirmed someone overhears the pair arguing about the horrific abuse Charity suffered. Meanwhile, a flashforward has already revealed Todd lying in a pool of blood.

But who catches the explosive confrontation? And who ends up killing Todd?

Dr Todd is soon set to be killed off (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale today: Charity took a huge step forward

The horrific moment came shortly after Charity had found the strength to tell her rape support group that it was a woman who abused her. For the first time in weeks, Charity felt like she was taking control of what had happened to her.

After bravely opening up to the other women in her group about what Todd did, Charity told Mack she felt like a weight had been lifted. He was proud of what she had achieved, and Charity seemed to be moving forward with her life.

However, her new state of mind didn’t last long. Little did she know, Manpreet had bumped into Todd at a conference and persuaded her to go out for a drink.

Charity bravely opened up at her support group in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Todd makes an unwelcome return

Although Todd was reluctant to spend time with Manpreet first, she eventually agreed. However, later that day she was seen driving a drunk Manpreet home and helping her into her house.

While Todd tried to make her escape from the village, she saw Charity go into her house. But before she could leave, Vanessa cornered her in the street.

Sickened by what Todd did to Charity, she confronted her. However, Todd turned it all back on Charity, claiming she was lying.

Thankfully, Vanessa knows Charity better than most people. Knowing that Charity was telling the truth, Vanessa laid into Todd until she got in her car and appeared to zoom out of the village.

However, Todd didn’t actually leave. While Charity was home alone, Todd let herself into the house, leaving her terrified.

Todd has subjected Charity to vile abuse (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: What happens next to Charity?

Spoilers have revealed Sunday’s episode sees Charity confront Todd and order her to leave the house.

When Todd responds with cruel comments, Charity reaches breaking point and demands that she finally admit what she has done.

Todd refuses to confess and instead plays her biggest trump card. She threatens to reveal to Sarah that the baby Charity carried for her and Jacob is actually Charity and Ross’s. Charity is left devastated, knowing she is trapped by the lie she has been keeping.

But Charity hits back by branding Todd a rapist, just as someone quietly enters the house and overhears the final part of their confrontation.

Could they be about to witness a murder? Or will the shocking truth push them into becoming the one who kills Todd?

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