A shocking new true crime documentary is heading to ITVX, telling the disturbing story of a respected head teacher whose hypnosis sessions with pupils were followed by the deaths of three teenagers.

Look Into My Eyes explores the case of Dr George Kenney, a popular high school principal in Florida who began using hypnosis with students after completing a short course.

Just two years later, three of the teenagers he had recently worked with died within weeks of one another, sparking questions that would place Dr Kenney under intense scrutiny.

Look Into My Eyes unpacks the case of three teens who died after hypnosis with their school head teacher (Credit: Look Into My Eyes)

The documentary features interviews with relatives, former students and eyewitnesses. It also hears directly from Dr Kenney as it examines one of the most unusual cases in recent memory.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Look Into My Eyes on ITV: Who is Dr George Kenney

Fifteen years ago, Dr Kenney was the principal of North Port High School in North Port, Florida. After attending a five day hypnosis course in 2009, he started offering hypnosis sessions to students.

Dr Kenney is believed to have hypnotised more than 70 pupils despite not holding the professional licence required to provide therapeutic hypnosis.

Look Into My Eyes explains how Dr Kenney told students he could help with exam stress, concentration and sporting performance. Parents signed permission slips before the sessions, which were filmed.

Former students also feature in the documentary. Some say the hypnosis helped them and believe it improved both their school work and sporting achievements.

However, everything changed two years later when three students who had received hypnosis sessions died within a matter of weeks.

Who died after Dr Kenney’s hypnotism sessions?

Two 16 year old boys and a 17 year old girl died within three months of one another in 2011. All three had been attending hypnosis sessions with Dr Kenney.

Marcus Freeman, 16, died in a car crash. Wesley McKinley, 16, and Brittany Palumbo, 17, both died by suicide.

Dr Kenney had been on a five-day hypnosis course but did not hold a license to practice (Credit: Look Into My Eyes)

The deaths led investigators to examine whether there was any connection between the hypnosis sessions and what had happened.

No link could be established and Dr Kenney was not held responsible for the teenagers’ deaths.

Investigators did find that he had been providing therapeutic hypnosis without the required professional licence. As a result, Dr Kenney received probation and community service.

The families of the three teenagers, who appear in Look Into My Eyes, later filed wrongful death lawsuits against the school board. Each case was settled for $200,000 (£148,000) without any admission of liability.

When does Look Into My Eyes air?

Look Into My Eyes will stream exclusively on ITVX rather than airing on ITV’s television channels.

All four episodes will be available from Tuesday August 18, 2026.

It is certainly one of those true crime stories that will leave you with plenty of questions long after the credits roll!

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