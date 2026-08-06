Mark Labbett has revealed the “very important lesson” he learnt from Bradley Walsh immediately after The Chase first aired.

The Beast said the memorable moment came on Bradley’s birthday in June 2009, when he discovered that attempting to match the presenter drink for drink was not a wise move.

Mark’s affection for his colleague has long been clear. He has also spoken about the Chasers’ concern over keeping their busy host fit and healthy. Now, he has heaped praise on Bradley’s contribution to the ITV quiz show’s success.

The Chase star Mark Labbett’s lesson from Bradley Walsh

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, Mark reflected on The Chase recently reaching its 2,500th broadcast episode.

Mark revealed a lesson he learned from Bradley (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

He recalled that its first edition went out on June 3, 2009, before the cast marked Bradley’s birthday the following day.

Mark said: “On the 4th of June, 2009, it was Bradley’s birthday, and there I learned a very important lesson… don’t try and match Bradley drink for drink.”

It remains one of Mark’s memorable early experiences from the show.

Why The Beast credits Bradley with the show’s success

Asked what has kept The Chase going, Mark jokingly suggested he was tempted to take the credit himself. However, he ultimately pointed to Bradley as the crucial figure.

He described his co-star as “the best game-show host in the English-speaking world”, adding that his own international work had given him confidence in that assessment.

Bradley is key to the success of the show (Credit: ITV/Gary Moyes/Shutterstock)

Mark continued: “He’s a natural professional… and he’s also very generous. He lets the contestants in, he lets us in.”

According to The Beast, the format works because conversations can flow between Bradley, the contestants and the Chaser. That interaction helps the programme feel less rigid than a conventional quiz.

He compared its atmosphere to “a bunch of people at the bar trying to put one over on each other”.

Mark on becoming The Beast

Mark also explained how he created his intimidating persona before landing his place on The Chase.

The former maths teacher, who had appeared on Mastermind and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, understood that producers wanted a strong quizzer who could also appear confrontational.

While other hopefuls wore smart jumpers or suits to their auditions, Mark arrived in an old Soviet army-style raincoat. He recalled striding into the room and ducking beneath the doorframe as the coat moved behind him “like Batman’s cape”.

Mark claimed that one producer told him he had effectively secured the job at that moment. Being able to back up the theatrical entrance with his general knowledge completed the package.

He also praised fellow original Chaser Shaun Wallace, calling him “the nicest guy in the world” and admitting he envied Shaun’s work ethic.

Mark instead credited his own success to his ability to absorb information as he goes about everyday life, from film and book advertising to details about television programmes.

Read more: Bradley Walsh’s new show is slammed by fans as they fume ‘it’s just an excuse for a free holiday!’

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