King Charles’ ‘express request’ over meeting with Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet

Buckingham Palace recently confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet during their UK visit, however, what happened behind closed doors has not been disclosed.

Royal editor Emily Andrews has now claimed that the silence surrounding the private Highgrove reunion was at Charles’ request.

The gathering offered the king a rare opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

King Charles reportedly had a request over his reunion with Archie and Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William’s alleged reaction to the reunion

The meeting reportedly caused unease elsewhere in the royal family. Andrews also claimed Prince William was unhappy about the reunion.

According to her account, William believed Harry and Meghan should not have been granted a family meeting with the king, even if it took place entirely in private. Charles nevertheless reportedly chose to go ahead with the gathering.

She wrote in the latest issue of Woman & Home: “I understand that William believes the couple should not have been rewarded with a family meeting, however private, with the King. His father has gone ahead, while William is the one carrying an ever-growing share of the actual work and popularity of the monarchy.”

King Charles’ reported request for complete privacy

Andrews said neither Buckingham Palace nor the Sussexes had briefed the media about the reunion.

She wrote: “That will have been the king’s express request – that it should happen completely privately, and stay that way.”

Andrews suggested that keeping the meeting out of the public eye could help protect what she described as the “fragile trust” between Charles and the Sussexes following years of tension.

Meghan shared pictures from the family’s European trip on social media, but none showed Archie or Lilibet with their grandfather. There have also been no reports that the Sussexes asked to take official photographs at Highgrove.

Meghan and Harry visited the king and queen last month (Credit: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com)

Earlier royal photograph request reportedly refused

Andrews drew a comparison with a family meeting during Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022.

She claimed Harry and Meghan had asked whether a trusted photographer could capture the late queen’s first meeting with Lilibet. The request was reportedly refused and no photograph was released.

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘overheard talking about’ UK trip at US dinner party, claims TV legend

Neither Buckingham Palace nor the Sussexes has commented on what was discussed during the Highgrove reunion. While the meeting itself has been confirmed, Charles’ reported privacy request and William’s alleged reaction remain unconfirmed claims.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

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