Vernon Kay has received some welcome career news, with the latest listening figures putting his Radio 2 programme at the top of the UK radio rankings after splitting from wife Tess Daly.

The presenter now attracts a weekly audience of 6.8 million to his mid-morning slot, according to data from research organisation RAJAR. It is his highest figure since 2024 and makes the programme the most listened-to radio show in the country.

The news comes just months after Vernon and Tess announced that they were separating following 22 years of marriage.

Tess and Vernon share two daughters (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vernon Kay congratulated for huge Radio 2 success

Vernon has hosted Radio 2’s weekday mid-morning programme since taking over from Ken Bruce in 2023. It airs from 9.30am until midday, Monday to Friday.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, celebrated the new figures and singled Vernon out for praise.

She said: “Congratulations to Vernon Kay, who hosts the UK’s most listened to radio show with a weekly audience of 6.8 million, his highest figure since 2024.”

Radio 2 remains the UK’s most popular single radio station, with 12 million people tuning in each week. Listeners are also spending more than 11 hours with the station weekly, a figure described by Helen as almost a four-year high.

The wider picture is encouraging for radio too. RAJAR’s figures indicate that the overall audience has reached a record 51 million, an increase of two million compared with 2022.

‘Onwards and upwards’

Following the amazing news, fans rushed to support Vernon.

“He’s very funny, entertaining and actually listens to and lets others talk. Well done VK,” one user wrote.

“Well done Vernon we listen every day. Vernon is such a regular bloke and comes across so genuine. Love the show,” another person shared.

“Much deserved Vernon. Onwards and upwards. I listen every day,” a third remarked.

“Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. Stay true Vernon,” a fourth said.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly announced their separation

The professional boost follows a period of major change in Vernon’s personal life. He and Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess married in September 2003 and have two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.

In May, the pair confirmed their separation in a joint statement shared on social media.

They said: “After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably.”

Vernon and Tess explained that the decision had not been easy, but said it came from a place of mutual understanding. They also stressed that they remained friends and were committed to being loving and supportive parents.

The couple added that no other parties were involved and asked for privacy while they adjusted to the change. They said they did not intend to make any further public comments.

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