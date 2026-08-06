EastEnders fans watched Mark Fowler Jr make a dramatic exit from Walford in today’s iPlayer episode after both Lauren and Max made it clear they wanted him gone.

Mark has found himself at the centre of the Square’s latest scandal after his stolen car dealings with Lauren came to light. But while their families believe the dodgy business is the biggest secret between them, viewers know there’s much more to the story.

So with Mark now leaving Walford, fans are wondering how long he’ll really be away…

Mark has been causing trouble for Lauren for weeks (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Mark told the truth – sort of!

Despite Lauren telling Mark that if he really cared about her, he would leave the Square, he initially decided to stay put.

Today’s iPlayer episode saw Mark promise Sharon his dodgy car-dealing days were behind him. Even a run-in with Max in the pub wasn’t enough to scare the mechanic off.

It was only after a chance run-in with Lauren’s son, Louie, that he changed his tune.

Louie told Mark that he was upset about his parents always fighting. Mark realised that his feelings for Lauren could tear Louie’s family apart, and he decided he needed to leave the Square after all.

But before he left, Mark had something to tell Peter.

While it looked like he might spill the beans about his secret kiss with Lauren, Mark had something else to tell his love rival. He revealed to Peter that he was entirely to blame for the stolen car deals and that he had pressurised Lauren into selling them at the car lot.

Mark decided to leave the Square after telling Peter he was responsible for the car deals (Credit: BBC)

Mark left the Square

Later, when Peter told Lauren that Mark had revealed ‘everything’, she looked terrified. But she was relieved when she realised he had taken the blame for the car dealings and got her off the hook.

But as the pair talked about their marriage, they got distracted by drama unfolding across the Square.

Lauren was shocked to see Mark with a bag packed and a cab waiting. He told Vicki that he had to leave, and she demanded answers.

Vicki was worried that her brother had got caught up in more gang drama. She begged him to stay; however, he remained adamant that no one needed him around and jumped in the taxi.

As he left the Square, Mark and Lauren shared one last lingering look before he went. But how long will Mark be gone for?

Vicki was upset to see her brother leave (Credit: BBC)

Is Mark Jr leaving EastEnders?

No. Mark’s exit isn’t permanent.

The character has already appeared in the show’s flashforward episode, set on New Year’s Day 2027. In those scenes, Mark is back in Walford. He also appears to be in contact with Lauren after she exchanges secret messages with someone. Of course, that could still prove to be a red herring, and she may be messaging someone else entirely.

There’s another clue that Mark won’t be away for long.

Actor Stephen Aaron-Sipple, who plays him, has featured in videos shared on the EastEnders Instagram page, confirming he is back filming after what appears to have been only a short break.

Read more: Who’s leaving and who is returning to EastEnders this year?