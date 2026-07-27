EastEnders spoilers for next week: Peter learns the truth as Lauren confesses everything

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Lauren is forced to come clean to Peter as her feelings for Mark continue to cause chaos.

Meanwhile, Chelsea starts to question Sheila after something Jordan says leaves her feeling uneasy.

Here’s everything happening in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. Peter interrupts Lauren and Mark in EastEnders spoilers

Lauren does her best to hide her feelings for Mark, but he’s determined to make her jealous by flirting with one of Jack’s colleagues.

However, his plan is soon forgotten when Lauren gets distracted by one of the stolen cars. Peter begins to suspect something is going on and later finds something on Lauren’s phone.

Later on, Mark finally admits how he feels about Lauren, but Peter interrupts before things can go any further.

2. Lauren is forced to admit the truth in EastEnders spoilers

Lauren initially avoids Peter’s questions but eventually confesses that she and Mark have been involved in dealing stolen cars.

When Max and Cindy arrive, Lauren has no choice but to reveal everything. After a tense encounter with Max leaves her shaken, Lauren continues to spiral.

Penny encourages her to be honest about her feelings for Mark, and when he later seeks her out, Lauren challenges him to prove how much she really means to him.

3. Max and Mark clash over Lauren

Cindy invites Max to The Vic, where the pair manage to make peace. But their reunion doesn’t last long when Mark arrives and clashes with Max over Lauren.

Later, Louie’s upset about the situation between his parents leaves Mark feeling guilty.

Lauren is shocked when Peter reveals that Mark has told him the truth, but their conversation is interrupted when chaos erupts across the Square.

4. More updates on Joel’s attack

Barney opens up to Zack, revealing he saw Nugget acting suspiciously on the night of the attack.

Meanwhile, Vicki and Ross become increasingly convinced something is wrong after learning more about Joel’s living arrangements.

They confront Kat and Alfie and discover the pair knew more than they had admitted. Furious, Ross considers involving the police.

As Kat and Alfie attempt to bring everyone together for a fresh start, tensions quickly rise when Vicki and Ross arrive.

Later, Jack asks Craig for help as he tries to protect Amy and Ricky.

5. Craig refuses to reveal details

Barney gives his statement, but it leaves Vicki and Ross with even more questions as Craig provides them with an update.

Meanwhile, Joel makes a surprising request.

Amy tries to get answers from Craig about the investigation into the attack, but he refuses to share any information.

6. Chelsea starts questioning Sheila in EastEnders spoilers

Chelsea allows Sheila to spend some time alone with Jordan while she visits Denise, who remains suspicious.

Sheila tests whether Jordan can keep a secret by taking him out and making him promise not to tell anyone. After a close call, they return home and Sheila puts her plan into action.

Later, Sheila tells Gray that their scheme is working. But back in Walford, Chelsea begins to have doubts when Jordan says something worrying.

A knock at the door leaves her even more unsettled, forcing Sheila to contact Gray.

7. Patrick helps Denise and Chelsea reconnect

Patrick’s return to Walford leads to an emotional reunion with Denise.

Noticing tension between Denise and Chelsea, Patrick steps in to help clear the air and bring the pair closer together.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm.