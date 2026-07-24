Recognise Kev’s friend Steve in Emmerdale? Jason Done is best known for playing a fan favourite whose heartbreaking death shocked viewers

Emmerdale introduced a brand new face tonight (Friday, July 24) as Kev’s old friend Steve arrived in the village, with Waterloo Road favourite Jason Done taking on the role.

Lewis was immediately suspicious of the newcomer, fearing his dad’s old pal might bring trouble with him. And judging by Steve’s first day in the Dales, those concerns might not be far off.

But while Steve is new to Emmerdale, many viewers will already recognise the actor playing him from one of TV’s best-known dramas.

Steve and Kev reunited (Credit: ITV)

Steve arrives in Emmerdale

Lewis was working in the café when he noticed a stranger watching Kev from across the room. Curious, he soon asked his dad who the mystery man was.

Kev revealed the newcomer was his old friend Steve, who had travelled from Manchester. Steve wasted no time sharing stories about Kev’s mischievous younger days.

Meeting Lewis for the first time, Steve joked that it was only a matter of time before one of Kev’s children turned up.

After spotting that Kev had settled into village life, Steve quickly started asking questions and even managed to secure a place to stay with Charles and Claudette. He also wondered whether Kev had his sights set on Claudette’s money.

Kev insisted he’d left his criminal past behind and was focused on building a relationship with Lewis. But while Kev has changed, Steve appears to have very different ideas.

Who plays Steve in Emmerdale? Who is Jason Done?

Steve is played by 53-year-old actor Jason Done.

Born in Lancashire and raised in Salford, Jason has enjoyed a lengthy television career spanning several decades.

What else has Emmerdale star Jason Done been in?

Jason is best known for starring in Waterloo Road as teacher Tom Clarkson, a role he played from 2006 until 2013.

He’s also appeared in The Innocents, The Long Shadow, Brassic, The Hack and Silent Witness.

Soap fans might also remember him from a brief stint in Coronation Street, where he played P.C Bathurst between 1995-1996.

Tom was a popular character (Credit: BBC THREE)

Jason Done’s Waterloo Road role explained

Jason portrayed English teacher Tom Clarkson, who eventually became Deputy Head during his time at the school.

Tom’s story began with a huge scandal as he had an affair with fellow teacher Izzie Redpath while married to Lorna Dickey.

Over the following years, both women were killed off, leaving Tom struggling to cope with his grief.

His own story came to an emotional end in 2013 after he tried to save Kyle Stack’s life. Tom fell from a roof during the rescue attempt and later died from his injuries.

Who is Jason Done married to? Does Jason Done have children?

Jason has been married to agency director Anoushka Done since 2009.

The couple share two children together but prefer to keep their family life out of the spotlight.

Steve bumps into Serena (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Steve in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Steve is amazed by what he sees in the village and can’t understand why Kev hasn’t taken advantage of the opportunities around him. Kev quickly tells him he’s returned to reconnect with Lewis, warning Steve to stay out of trouble.

However, Steve has no intention of listening.

He soon suggests the pair should burgle Home Farm together, but Kev firmly tells him to stay away and reminds him this is now his home.

As Kev, Charles and Claudette focus on planning a birthday surprise for Lewis, they have no idea Steve is plotting a mission of his own at Home Farm.

Will Steve’s scheme destroy Kev’s hopes of rebuilding his relationship with Lewis, or could Vinny’s jealousy end up causing even bigger problems?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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