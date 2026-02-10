Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Last year was one of constant change in Emmerdale, and 2026 is already shaping up to be just as dramatic as we explore who’s leaving, returning and joining the soap. From major departures to one truly jaw-dropping return, the Dales are very much in flux.

With familiar faces saying goodbye and others making their way back, fans are once again asking the big question: who is leaving and who is joining Emmerdale this year?

After the huge cast changes in 2025, which included multiple deaths, exits and the long-awaited return of Robert Sugden, the pace has not slowed. And with several exits already taking place in 2026, here is everything we know so far.

Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2026?

Victoria is now covering up John’s murder (Credit: ITV)

Victoria Sugden

Fans will soon be saying goodbye to Victoria Sugden, with actress Isabel Hodgins expecting her first baby. Isabel has recently married and joins a growing list of Emmerdale stars welcoming babies.

Speaking to The Mirror, Isabel explained she felt the timing was right after nearly two decades on the show. With Victoria now having killed her half-brother John, questions remain over whether her exit will involve fleeing the village to avoid prison.

Tracy will be leaving soon (Credit: ITV)

Tracy Robinson

Another maternity-related exit is on the way, with Tracy actress Amy Walsh expecting her second child. Tracy’s storyline has already been heavy, following the murder of her estranged husband Nate and her growing financial problems.

Upcoming scenes will see her take drastic action involving John Sugden’s ashes, leaving fans wondering whether this marks the beginning of her departure.

Fears over who else could be leaving Emmerdale this year

Evidence was found against Moira tonight (Credit: ITV)

Moira Dingle

With Moira charged with double murder, drug dealing and human trafficking, fears have grown that Natalie J Robb could be leaving the soap. However, those worries appear unfounded.

In an interview with Metro, Natalie confirmed she has signed a new contract, reassuring viewers that Moira is staying put despite the mounting evidence against her.

Cain Dingle has been diagnosed with cancer (Credit: ITV)

Cain Dingle leaving Emmerdale this year?

Recently Cain was told he had prostate cancer. It is aggressive yet localised and in need of a radical prostectomy to ensure his survival.

But with Moira in prison Cain is battling to cope and he is struggling to face having surgery with everything else going on around him. Could this be the end for Cain?

Actor Jeff Hordley teased to The Mirror: “I think he’s faced with his own mortality here and he knows this is something that could finish him off. He’s lost his mother to cancer so he’s all too aware of what can happen…”

Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2026 – those already gone

So far this year, viewers have said goodbye to:

Celia Daniels

Ray Walters

John Sugden

Who left Emmerdale in 2025?

Last year saw a long list of departures, including:

Wendy Posner

Ella Forster

Leyla Harding

Amy Barton

Suzy Merton

Anthony Fox

Brenda Walker

Aidan Moore

Gail Loman

Kev Townsend

Who’s returning to Emmerdale in 2026?

Dr Todd is returning to Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Dr Caroline Todd

Jacob’s boss at the hospital has made a few guest appearances, but now she will be back for a longer stint. However her return spells trouble for Jacob as the soap explores the issue of workplace bullying.

Caroline Harker reprises the role and as well as her presence at the hospital, she also installs herself in Emmerdale village. It soon makes Jacob’s life very difficult indeed.

Of her comeback Caroline Harker said: “I’m delighted to be back at Emmerdale for a longer stint playing Doctor Todd. She’s a complex character and from what I’ve been told so far, quite a tricky one for Jacob to navigate.

“Workplace bullying is commonplace, and it will be interesting to see it brought to our screens in a serial drama such as Emmerdale.”

Graham has made a shock return (Credit: ITV)

Graham Foster

The biggest shock of the year came during the historic Emmerdale and Coronation Street crossover, when a mystery man with an unknown woman tied up in his van was revealed to be Graham Foster.

Six years after his supposed death, Graham is now back in the village full-time, with show boss Laura Shaw confirming his return. He is already making waves at Home Farm and viewers are thrilled to have him back.

Paddy’s wife has left but she will be back (Credit: ITV)

Mandy Dingle

Mandy may currently be off screen, but her exit is only temporary. Lisa Riley stepped away last year to take part in I’m a Celebrity and has already returned to filming. Her on-screen return will air next week (February 16-20).

On screen, Mandy headed to Ireland to help Tina Dingle’s children when Tina was sent to prison.

Steph will be back after maternity leave (Credit: ITV)

Steph Miligan

Georgia Jay has stepped away on maternity leave, meaning Steph has temporarily exited the village. Her storyline with Ross remains unresolved, and with unfinished business still hanging over her, her return is already being lined up.

Cathy will return later this year (Credit: ITV)

Cathy Hope

Last year Cathy stepped away temporarily, with actress Gabrielle Dowling taking time off to focus on her exams. Her exit will only last a few months, and she is expected back later in the year.

Kev has left for now (Credit: ITV)

Kev Townsend

Kev’s exit appears to be permanent for now, with Chris Coghill confirming he was leaving Emmerdale on social media. Despite fan hopes, Kev walked away after being told to either reveal the truth to Lewis or leave for good. For the moment, his story in the Dales is over.

Who’s joining Emmerdale in 2026?

At present, no brand-new characters have been officially announced following the arrivals of Celia, Ray and Kev. That said, with so much upheaval already, more cast news is expected as the year goes on.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

This who’s leaving Emmerdale article is updated regularly to reflect ongoing changes within the Emmerdale cast.