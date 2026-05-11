We’ve found the Celebs Go Dating villa in Tenerife but it will cost you an eye-watering sum to stay there

Celebs Go Dating has officially swapped the UK for sunny Tenerife as the famous singletons continue their search for romance in a jaw dropping luxury villa.

The celebrity hopefuls have wasted no time showing off their summer wardrobes as the hit dating series heads abroad.

Fans have already seen stars including Coleen Nolan, Professor Green and Gabby Allen relaxing around the stunning property while looking for love.

Celebs Go Dating has jetted off to a very expensive villa in Tenerife (Credit: Channel 4)

The dating experts also made the trip to Tenerife to guide the celebrities through the ups and downs of romance.

And after seeing the incredible villa on screen, plenty of viewers may already be dreaming of booking a stay themselves. Although the price tag could come as a shock.

Where in Tenerife is Celebs Go Dating villa?

Celebs Go Dating filmed its latest series at a luxury villa in Costa Adeje, Tenerife.

The huge property features eight bedrooms and is described as the only fully serviced villa in the Canary Islands. It comes complete with a “7 girl concierge team, 3 exclusive private chefs and 3 housekeepers”.

Guests also have access to a heated private pool, jacuzzi, sauna and ice bath.

And when it comes to nightlife, there is no need to leave the villa. The property even has its own private nightclub and fancy dress room named Le Cav. Could Coleen Nolan be heading there for a dance? Hopefully I’m In The Mood For Dancing makes the playlist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casa Amore Tenerife (@casaamoretenerife)

For quieter evenings, there is also a games room packed with entertainment including a pool table, air hockey, a PS5 and an Xbox. There is even a car racing arcade machine.

The villa is called Casa Amore, although it is not connected to Love Island’s famous Casa Amor villa. Its owners shared their excitement after the property appeared on the E4 show.

Following the first episode, they wrote on Instagram: “Five years ago we opened the doors to Casa Amore with a vision of creating a luxury escape in Tenerife where people could make unforgettable memories. To now see our villa on national television is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

The owners admitted seeing the villa featured on Friday night’s episode felt “emotional”, adding: “A real reminder of how far this journey has come.

“A massive thank you to the amazing cast and crew for choosing Casa Amore and bringing such incredible energy to the villa throughout filming. What an experience.”

How much does it cost to stay at the Celebs Go Dating villa?

Tonight’s episode sees the experts host a BBQ at the villa for the celebrities. Professor Green and James Haskell also head off on a double date, while Gabby, Lucinda Light and David Potts stay behind at the villa for a party.

And with a private nightclub on site, Le Cav could end up getting plenty of use.

The villa costs £20,000 for six nights in June (Credit: Channel 4)

However, anyone hoping to recreate the Celebs Go Dating experience may need a very healthy holiday budget.

Six nights at Casa Amore from June 13 to June 19 this summer costs £20,020 for six people.

July and August are already fully booked. A seven night stay in September comes in at £21,194, which works out at £3,532 per person based on six guests.

That definitely takes luxury holiday prices to another level.

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