Nadia Sawalha breaks silence over claims she has been axed from Loose Women as she hits back at ‘lies’

Nadia Sawalha has hit back at claims she has been suspended from Loose Women, insisting it is a “lie”.

The Loose Women panelist, 61, was hit by reports last week alleging that she had been ‘dropped’ from the ITV lunch time show.

It came following a backlash over comments Nadia had made online about Israel and the war in Gaza.

Nadia’s husband Mark is currently suspended from the Green Party over comments he made.

Nadia Sawalha has broken her silence on claims she has been suspended from Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

A source had told The Sun ITV bosses had also “had enough” over Nadia’s “unhinged” views online.

However, Nadia has since clapped back.

Nadia Sawalha breaks silence on Loose Women axe claim

Nadia took to Instagram to tell her followers ‘not to worry’ about the reports claiming she’s been axed from the show.

In a short video, Nadia said she had woken up from a nap to discover what was being said.

“I turned my phone on and it’s literally gone mad,” Nadia said.

“Thank you all so much for all your lovely messages but listen, don’t worry guys, there’s loads of lies going around at the moment.

“One of those is that I have been suspended from Loose Women. I have not been suspended from Loose Women.”

After clearing things up, Nadia then said she was then heading off to eat some cake.

Fans have since shared their thoughts in the comments, with one writing: “Best news I’ve heard all day!!!”

Another added: “Phew…. thank goodness.”

And a third wrote: “I’m so happy to hear it was all a lie, I was so sad. Sending hugs x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Sawalha (@nadiasawalha)

Nadia’s husband Mark suspended

Last month, Nadia vowed to stand by her husband Mark after he was suspended by the Green Party.

He had only just announced he would be running in the May council elections for the Greens when he was suspended amid accusations that he shared “racist” comments online.

He is alleged to have made controversial remarks in YouTube videos, including one ‘comparing Israel to Nazi Germany’.

Mark has continued to strenuously denied the claims. The party is investigating.

The film maker was still allowed his name on last week’s ballot papers, despite his suspension, and he ended up getting elected as a councillor for the Crystal Palace & Upper Norwood ward of Croydon Council.

Nadia has since said on Instagram: “We just had lovely news that Mark has won his… seat?”

She then apologised for her mistake, as Mark has won his ward. She added: “I’m very new to this being a politician’s wife thing.”

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