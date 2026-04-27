Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha vows to stand by husband Mark as he shares statement after shock suspension: “Disappointing and worrying”

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha is standing by her husband Mark after a shock suspension from the Green Party.

Mark has issued a statement following the news, insisting that it is “worrying and disappointing”.

Nadia, meanwhile, has vowed to stand by her man as they battle through this “horrible” time.

Mark announced just weeks ago that he is standing as a Green candidate in the upcoming local council elections.

Nadia Sawalha is standing by her husband Mark following his shock suspension (Credit: ITV)

But he has now been suspended amid accusations that he shared “racist” comments online.

He is alleged to have made controversial remarks, including one ‘comparing Israel to Nazi Germany’.

Mark has strenuously denied the claims. The Greens told The Times newspaper they are investigating.

Nadia Sawalha’s husband Mark suspended

Mark, who was standing for the Green Party in Croydon, broke his silence in an Instagram video after news of his suspension emerged.

“The suspension, I’d like to clarify, is based on the same list of complaints that were published in the right wing legacy media,” he said.

“It’s basically my advocacy for Palestine and my opposition to Netanyahu [Israel’s Prime Minister], the Israeli regime, much of what the Israeli state is doing in the Middle East. Not Jewish people.

“This is a classic case of anti-zionist protest, anti Israel protest and anti-Netanyahu protest being conflated with anti-Semitism.”

He described the move as “worrying and disappointing”.

Nadia, meanwhile, has posted a lengthy YouTube video as she vows to stand by her husband.

“It’s been a really horrible few days,” she told followers. “Well, more than a few days. It’s been a couple of weeks.”

She went on to insist comments Mark had previously made had been “taken out of context”.

Nadia insists her husband is not ‘racist’ or an ‘anti-semite’ (Credit: YouTube/ @thesawalhaadderleys)

‘The punishment phase’

Nadia added: “What has happened to Mark has been absolutely disgusting. I mean, disgusting.

“He is the most decent, kind, super-smart man with the hugest of hearts who has bravely spoken up for the Palestinians in a ways that very few people in my life have the courage to.

“He is now in the punishment phase.”

Doubling down, Nadia continued: “He knows he’s not an ani-semite and knows he’s not a racist.

“It’s the complete feeling of outrage that people can totally slander him.”

Nadia accused the Green Party of “treating Mark really, really badly”. But despite this, she says she will still be voting for the Greens in the elections next week.

ED! has contacted the Green Party for comment.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly still missing from TV despite Loose Women’s return

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page