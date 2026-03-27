Nadia Sawalha makes huge announcement about husband Mark: ‘He’s had enough!’

Nadia Sawalha has revealed that her husband, Mark Adderley, is standing as a Green candidate in the upcoming May elections.

The Loose Women star, 61, has been married to hubby Mark since 2002. The pair share two daughters — Maddie and Kiki-Bee.

Like his wife, Mark also works in television as a producer, director and writer. He is known for his work on various TV shows, including Wanted Down Under, Eating in the Sun, and A Taste of My Life.

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However, in a new update shared by Nadia, he is stepping into politics.

Nadia and Mark share two daughters (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nadia Sawalha announces her husband ‘has had enough’

In an Instagram post uploaded on Friday (March 27), Nadia posted a video that featured white text on top of a black background.

As the video continued, it unveiled the following: “My husband… Has… Had… ENOUGH!”

It then flashed a poster that featured Mark’s face, announcing he will be standing as a Green candidate in Croydon for the May elections.

“May the 7th be with you,” Nadia wrote, adding numerous green heart emoji.

As the video built up to make the announcement, dramatic music from the Cinematic Symphony Orchestra for the Star Wars: The Imperial March movie played in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Sawalha (@nadiasawalha)

‘Actions speak louder than words’

In the comments, Nadia wrote: “What do you think guys?”, where many gave their opinion.

“Yay! I’d vote for him…and you! Brilliant, I applaud you both,” one user wrote.

“Yayyyyy. So impressed with people actually doing something about what they care about,” another person shared.

“Well done @mark_adderley – I’m standing in Dormers Wells for the Greens @londongreenparty,” a third remarked.

“That’s absolutely awesome! Another excellent Green Menace!” a fourth said.

“Actions speak louder than words and what better way to say you’ve had enough and to get involved in change,” a fifth insisted.

Read more: Nadia Sawalha mocks Nigella Lawson in see-through lingerie as fans declare ‘I am fully aroused’

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