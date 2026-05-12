Dogs Behaving Very Badly fans ‘so excited’ as Graeme Hall announces huge news about the C5 show

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly is finally making its return to Channel 5 and fans will not have to wait much longer.

Dog trainer Graeme Hall confirmed the exciting news in a new social media video and viewers could not hide their delight.

The current series of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly was cut short earlier this year after suddenly disappearing from schedules just seven episodes into the run.

Graeme Hall has confirmed Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly is returning (Credit: Channel 5)

Fans were left gutted when they switched on one week only to discover the hit show had vanished without warning.

Now, though, the remaining episodes of series 8 are finally heading to screens.

Graeme Hall confirms return of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly last aired back in mid-February. Viewers had only just settled into the new series when it unexpectedly went off air.

The break came shortly after Graeme and the team celebrated their milestone 100th episode.

At the time, there was such a huge reaction from viewers that Graeme reassured fans on social media that the show would return later in the year.

And now the wait is almost over.

Speaking on Instagram, Graeme said: “Hello, everybody, it’s that Graeme that dog fella off the telly.

“Now, if you’ve been watching Channel 5, you might have seen a few trailers for Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly because, if you haven’t heard the news, there’s some new episodes coming.

“Some brand new stuff you haven’t seen before. We had an awful lot of fun making it. I hope you enjoy it!”

Graeme meets a naughty Jack Russell in his return to TV (Credit: Channel 5)

Fans were thrilled by the announcement.

One viewer replied: “Oh Graham, I’m so happy. I’ve really missed your show. I can’t wait to watch it!”

Another added: “Brilliant, just what the Dr ordered and missed your show so much.”

A third wrote: “Yah can’t wait!” while another fan commented: “Brilliant news Graham you are brilliant x.”

When does Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly start?

Thankfully, viewers do not have long to wait. Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly returns this weekend, with series 8 continuing on Sunday May 17, 2026.

The show airs at 8pm on Channel 5 and will run for its usual hour long slot.

In the returning episode, Graeme meets a giant Leonberger who refuses to move. The dog weighs an incredible 15 stone and freezes whenever it is time to visit the vet or even climb stairs. His owners are struggling because he is simply too heavy to carry.

Graeme will also meet a Jack Russell named Archie, who has taken control of his three generation household and is making daily life difficult for the family.

Safe to say viewers are more than ready to welcome Graeme back to screens.

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