Zoe Ball has revealed she will not be stepping in as the new host of Strictly Come Dancing after months of speculation.

Last year, presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced they would be leaving the hugely popular dance show. While the BBC is yet to officially confirm their replacements, an announcement is expected very soon.

Zoe had been heavily linked to the job. However, the 55-year-old has now confirmed she didn’t land the presenting gig.

Zoe will not be the new host of Strictly. She revealed the news on her latest podcast episode. (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Zoe Ball confirms she will not be the new Strictly host

Speaking on the latest episode of her Dig It podcast alongside Jo Whiley, Zoe admitted: “I didn’t get it, but it’s OK.”

She then added: “I have worked through the seven stages of grief and rejection over the last couple of days.”

Zoe is the first presenter linked to the role to publicly confirm she took part in the recent BBC screen tests and is no longer in the running.

Addressing reports surrounding the role, she said: “Obviously, the papers have got wind of certain things, I don’t think they’ve got the full story yet, and I don’t think the BBC have confirmed everything as of yet.”

In the episode, which is released today (May 12), Zoe also reassured listeners that the programme will be in “safe hands” if the presenters are who she believes they are.

“Our new hosts are going to be fabulous,” she said.

Despite missing out on the role, Zoe insisted she has no hard feelings and is happy for whoever lands the job.

She said she is “thrilled for them” and added that she was “so chuffed to even be in the mix”.

She continued: “It’s going to be a highly scrutinised situation. I think the new hosts will be so relieved when it’s out there and everyone can just talk about the show, and who’s going to be the celebrities this year, and then they can settle into that.”

In 2005, Zoe was a contestant on Strictly alongside Ian Waite. The pair finished in third place. Between 2011 and 2021, hosted Strictly’s companion show, It Takes Two.

Emma is rumoured to be one of the replacements (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emma Willis tipped for role

While the BBC has not yet officially confirmed any names, Emma Willis has emerged as one of the strongest rumoured contenders for the role.

“Emma is a household name and a safe pair of hands so the BBC know she will do the job justice,” a source told The Sun.

The insider also claimed: “She’s incredibly popular with the public too and will suit the role down to a tee. She was absolutely thrilled to have been offered the job.”

Elsewhere, the show has already undergone a major shake-up involving its pro dancers. So far, five stars have announced their departures.

This year’s line-up has also yet to be confirmed.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two ‘axed’ as hosts Janette Manrara and Fleur East ‘leave’

What do you think of this story? Do you wish Zoe was hosting? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!