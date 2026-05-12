Amy Childs finally comes clean over weight-loss jabs as she admits: ‘It actually scared me how ill I was’

Amy Childs has finally admitted to using weight loss jabs, as she admitted it “scared” her how “ill” she was.

The TOWIE star, 35, revealed that her weight plummeted to just seven stone when she took the jabs, and was left bed-bound for days.

Amy has been taking the weight loss jabs (Credit: Cover Images)

Amy Childs on taking weight loss jabs

In an appearance on the No Parental Guidance podcast, Amy opened up about her ordeal with weight loss jabs.

“Prior to this, I did try skinny jabs, I’ll be honest with you. I thought to try to lose that little extra baby weight. I was still training and eating healthy, but I wanted that little quick fix. I think I did it for two weeks. I was so ill – I cannot tell you,” the mum-of-three said.

Discussing her terrifying experience with the jabs, she said: “I was being sick, nauseous – I thought I was pregnant.”

“After two weeks I thought what am I doing, and I never took it ever again. I lost a bit of weight and then all of a sudden my mum had the heart attack, and that’s when it went downhill for me,” she then said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Delbosq Childs (@amychilds1990)

Amy Childs’ terrifying weight loss jab ordeal

The star then continued, saying she was left bedbound after taking the jabs.

“I tried the skinny jabs, it didn’t work for me, I was so ill. It actually scared me how ill I was. Three days I was in bed for. I thought I’ve got the kids, really? I’ve got the kids to look after, they need their mummy,” she said.

“I don’t know what batch I got but it was really bad and I didn’t take it ever again…,” she then added.

“I know it works, my mum’s friends are all on it, my friends – a lot of people are on it, and they’re doing amazing, but it didn’t work for me because I was so ill.”

Amy opened up about the abuse she gets about her weight (Credit: Cover Images)

Amy on scrutiny around her weight

Speaking about the scrutiny around her weight, Amy said, “I get it all the time. “You look terrible at your wedding. You looked so skinny on your wedding.

“‘You’re a role model for your daughter’. I get it a lot. I get abuse every day,” she said.

“When I lost all my weight I must admit, I went so skinny. At one point, I was 6 stone 13. Four months after my mum was sick, it was the skinniest I had ever been… I couldn’t physically train because I had this anxious anxiety with my mum. It’s bad, but I’m better now. I train, like, three times a week. I play Padel,” she then added.

Read more: Amy Childs sets record straight as she’s branded ‘disgusting’ following weight loss

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