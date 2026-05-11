You can buy Helen Flanagan’s £20k sofa for a knock-down price after Scott Sinclair split

Helen Flanagan has revealed she’s flogging her furniture ahead of moving into her new home, as she wants a “clean slate” following her split from Scott Sinclair.

The talented actress and footballer were together for 13 years and share three children — daughters Matilda, 10, and Delilah, seven, and son Charlie, four. They were engaged between 2018 and 2022 before ultimately splitting.

Following their split, Helen lived in the house bought for £840,000 back in 2021. However, in January this year, it was reported that Scott wanted to put the six-bedroom house up for sale.

And this week, Helen revealed she is gearing up to move into a new home, and is selling off old furniture that she spent a fortune on.

Helen has issued an update with fans ahead of moving (Credit: InstagramStory)

Helen Flanagan on ‘fresh start’ after Scott Sinclair split

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday (May 11,) Helen checked in on her fans and issued an update on how she is doing. She shared: “I’ve been really really busy moving house.”

Helen then added: “I really, really didn’t want to move and cried loads at the end of April. But it’s a fresh start now and I’m being positive and it’s going to be fresh energy and new beginnings!”

However, things haven’t gone smoothly so far. She shared: “When I eventually move into my new house… It’s really stressful. I’m having to have a rental and I organised a perfect rental. Then, I think about ten days ago I was told that he double booked it.”

She sarcastically quipped: “I was like ‘that’s ok it’s not like I’m moving with three children that need to be in school by the area, ok that’s fine!”

Helen’s plush sofa is up for grabs (Credit: InstagramStory)

Helen Flanagan selling ‘beautiful’ furniture

Helen then revealed her plans to sell the furniture from her home with Scott.

“So I’m just going to sell everything. I worked with interior designers on my house, I actually spent all my savings… I spent all my savings doing up a house that isn’t actually under my name, I don’t recommend that! Don’t do that! That is not a good idea,” she said.

Helen went on: “Anyway, so yeah I spent a lot of money so I’m just going to sell it, I’m going to put it on Instagram and work it that way.

“So I’m just going to put everything up that I’ve bought because I just want a fresh start, totally fresh when I move into my new house. I just want a total clean slate which I’m excited about. But the furniture is really beautiful so, yeah.”

Helen captioned the video: “Just DM me if interested.” She later uploaded a video of the furniture up for grabs including a huge plush sofa.

She wrote on the video: “Sofa is literally massive and so comfy, it’s too big for my new house less I would have kept it.

“Kids dad bought it for £15,000 then I paid for it to be re-upholstered and paid £5000 for that Selling it for £3950 including chair x.” Helen then uploaded a snap of the chair.

Read more: ‘Is he single?!’ Helen Flanagan sends fans wild as she shares rare picture of her ‘handsome’ brother

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