This Morning viewers point out huge problem with Ruth Langsford’s new tattooed eyebrows

Ruth Langsford showed off her new tattooed eyebrows on ITV today (May 11), but viewers tuning into This Morning and Loose Women soon spotted a bit of a problem…

At the end of last week, Ruth declared it was “tattoo time” as she got her permanent makeup redone, having her eyebrows and eyeliner tattooed on at a salon.

However, ahead of her hosting stint on Loose Women today, Ruth visited the This Morning studios. There, she showed off the results of her beauty treatment to hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

Ruth Langsford was back on Loose Women today, with her new eyebrows! (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford shows off new tattooed eyebrows

Ruth headed to the This Morning set to tell hosts Ben and Cat what was coming up on today’s Loose Women.

“Also talking about eyebrows. I had mine tattooed,” said Ruth. “Oh I saw,” Cat said, asking: “Was it painful?” “No, not really,” said Ruth, before Cat told her: “It looks great.”

Ruth added: “It looks very dark when you first have it done. Anyway, it’s opened up a hugh conversation. I have it done every 18 months.”

As Ben asked to have a look, Ruth highlighted what appeared to be a slight problem with them. I’ve coloured them in a little bit today,” she said, as Ben asked to have a look at them.

“When I’ve got makeup on, they need to look darker,” she explained.

He then asked why women needed their eyebrows tattooed on. “Fair skinned, menopause… They give you a nice shape,” said Ruth.

Viewers struggled to see why Ruth had got them done, though…

Ruth had her eyebrows and eyeliner tattooed on last week (Credit: ITV/Instagram)

‘Just a waste of money’

After Ruth appeared on This Morning, viewers watching at home quickly took to Twitter to brand her new eyebrows a complete waste of money. Why? Because she has a thick fringe covering the majority of them!

One viewer commented: “With that long fringe getting her eyebrows done was just a waste of money.” “I thought that,” another replied.

A third commented: “Bit pointless when you’ve had the same fringed hairstyle for the last 15 years.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford on heartbreaking choice she made ‘with love’ for mum Joan

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