Peter Andre overjoyed as he celebrates family wedding joy: ‘So so proud’

Peter Andre shared some family wedding joy over the weekend as his brother, Michael, tied the knot with his wife, Crystal.

Singer Peter, 53, gushed with pride on Instagram over the weekend, as he celebrated his brother’s big day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Andre (@mrmichaelandre1)

Peter Andre’s brother, Michael, gets married

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Peter’s older brother, Michael, shared some snaps from his sun-soaked wedding to his new wife, Crystal, which you can see here.

In a string of photos uploaded for his 20.7k followers to see, Michael and Crystal could be seen saying their vows, signing the marriage certificate, and sharing a kiss.

Michael could be seen in a pale brown waistcoat and trouser combo with an open-necked shirt underneath. He also had his long hair tied back in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, Crystal was wearing a beautiful white dress covered in crystals and pearls, with her hair up.

Their stunning wedding took place next to the sea in Saint Vincent & the Grenadines in the Caribbean.

Peter celebrated his brother’s big day (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter Andre gushes over brother Michael’s marriage

Michael penned an emotional tribute to his new wife in the caption.

“To my amazing wife, I want to say how honoured I am to be married to you. You are my best friend and my eternal partner,” he wrote.

“We have created the perfect family, and it’s all that dreams are made of. Thank you for being you, @crystalroseeaves. And now to @sandalsbeachesweddings @sandalsresorts @sandals_uk, you gave us the best week of our lives,” he then said.

“Your team made everything perfect, and we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for providing us with the most magical wedding. We LOVE you all…,” he then added.

Peter was amongst the people sending their love in the comment section.

“So so so proud, my brother. Love you both very much [love heart emojis],” he gushed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Andre (@mrmichaelandre1)

Peter pays tribute

Taking to his own Instagram today (Monday, May 11), Peter shared some snaps from Michael and Crystal’s big day on his own profile, which you can see here.

He shared a picture of Michael, a photo of Crystal in her wedding dress, posing by the sea, and a picture of Michael and Crystal smiling at each other.

“Huge congratulations to my brother @mrmichaelandre1 and his beautiful wife @crystalroseeaves. Welcome to the family, Crystal. We love you guys so much,” Peter captioned the post.

“Congratulations,” one follower commented.

“Congratulations to Mike and Crystal, they make a beautiful couple,” another then said.

“Beautiful couple from a beautiful family [heart emoji] congratulations to them both,” a third then wrote.

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