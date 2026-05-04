Emotional Peter Andre shares update on mum Thea: ‘It’s really difficult’

Peter Andre appeared on Loose Women today (May 4), and gave an update on his mum Thea’s health.

Pete was on the show to talk about his appearance in Mamma Mia! The Party. He plays Greek taverna owner Nikos and said he channels his dad Savvas when it comes to putting on an accent and getting into character.

Peter Andre appeared emotional as a picture of his mum and dad appeared on screen (Credit: ITV)

Emotional Peter Andre shares update on mum Thea

As talk turned to his parents, Loose Women panelist Katie Piper asked: “What do your mum and dad think of this then, are they your biggest critics?”

A picture of Savvas and Thea then appeared on screen.

Peter Andre fans will know that his beloved mum was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s a few years ago. She’s in her nineties, and the pair live thousands of miles away in Australia – something Pete openly struggles with.

“Aww, that’s beautiful,” he said looking at the picture and appearing emotional.

“Well Mum at the moment… there’s no…,” he said, stumbling over his words. “Mum can’t talk, she can’t… you know. It’s really difficult with Mum,” he added.

Pete did say that Savvas has given his opinion on his Greek accent, though! “But with Dad, he said: ‘It needs work.'”

Savvas and Thea live in Australia, with Pete’s mum diagnosed with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s (Credit: ITV/Instagram)

‘They did it out of love’

Pete then spoke about his upbringing with Savvas and Thea, who raised him as a Jehovah’s Witness.

“What my parents taught us, they were Jehovah’s Witnesses and they were Greek. So it was Greek tradition and Jehovah’s Witness strictness and then I said all of the things my dad said to me to my kids. Then when they got to about 10 or 11 I was like, I don’t agree with half of this stuff.

“And it’s not like Mum and Dad didn’t do it out of love, it’s just that it’s so old-fashioned,” he added.

Pete shares eldest children Princess and Junior with Katie Price. With his younger three – Amelia, Theo and Arabella – he is a lot less strict. And, it seems, that attitude shift drives wife Emily mad.

“Now I’m so chilled it’s actually quite annoying for Emily. She’s like: ‘Can you back me up?!'” he quipped.

Read more: Emily Andre cruelly trolled as she shares picture of her three children with Peter Andre

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