Robbie Williams has revealed that he left his wife, Ayda Field, stunned after suffering a freak facial injury.

The singer, 52, shared the details of his accident on Instagram earlier today (Monday, May 4).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams)

Robbie Williams suffers freak accident

Taking to Instagram today, Robbie revealed that he chipped his front tooth whilst brushing his teeth!

The star shared a selfie, showing off his chipped tooth, for his 3.7 million followers to see.

“Hail Keanu, Integritas Et Cacas. So I brushed my teeth last night. Walking back to bed, my tongue was doing something new… a new crevice, a new nook. To be honest, it felt cool,” he captioned the post.

“I hadn’t put two and tooth together until I smiled at Ayda and she took a sharp intake of breath. It was then I realised: “Ah. New cool feeling is half a tooth missing.” Ayda laughed. I laughed,” he then continued.

“Then she said I look like Dumb and Dumber. Fair enough. I guess I do.”

Ayda was left stunned by Robbie’s new look (Credit: Cover Images)

Robbie shares Ayda’s shocked reaction

Continuing, Robbie wrote: “Here’s the thing: I’m in Miami. The superstar that gave me these new gnashers is in LA. And I’ve got some shows coming up.

“Does this mean I have to fly five hours to fix it? Or… is this my new look now? If I can’t get it done in time, should I just black it out like ’95 Glasto?” he then mused.

“What you saying ? Is this a repair or a rebrand ? Namaste FFS, Lobby Wiwams x”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams)

Fans react to Robbie Williams’ new look

Fans of the star took to the comment section to react to his new look.

“Bless you! You are so cute in this pic, fly the doctor to you,” one fan commented.

“Just black it out and pop to LA on the way home…. Wear the Adidas top for full effect… just don’t dye the hair blonde,” another said.

“A rebrand it is!!!!” a third wrote.

“Black it out, style it out as an artistic choice to go with the album/tour,” another added.

Read more: Where is Jason Orange now as Netflix fails to tell fans in new Take That documentary

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!